Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Business Leaders  >  All news

Business Leaders
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors 
HomeAll newsMost read newsBusiness Leaders Biography

Nelson Peltz

Birthday : 07/24/1942
Place of birth : Brooklyn (New York) - United States
Biography : Mr. Nelson Peltz is an Independent Director at The Madison Square Garden Co., an Independent Directo

Legg Mason names Trian's Peltz, Garden to board

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
05/20/2019 | 06:14pm EDT
FILE PHOTO: Nelson Peltz founding partner of Trian Fund Management LP. speak at the WSJD Live conference in Laguna Beach, California

(Reuters) - Legg Mason Inc said on Monday it had appointed Trian Fund Management LP's Nelson Peltz and Ed Garden as directors, raising the size of its board to 12 members.

The move comes days after reports that Trian, which has a 4.5% stake in Legg Mason, might push for changes at the mutual fund company to boost returns.

Trian will identify a third independent director to be nominated at the company's annual meeting of shareholders, the company said in a statement.

They will replace three outgoing directors, two of whom have reached the age of retirement according to company guidelines.

As part of an ongoing board overhaul, two additional directors will also be elected, the company said.

(Reporting by Debroop Roy in Bengaluru; Editing by Anil D'Silva)
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
LEGG MASON INC 0.99% 35.66 Delayed Quote.38.42%
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news about Nelson Peltz
 
06:14pNELSON PELTZ : Legg Mason names Trian's Peltz, Garden to board
RE
2018NELSON PELTZ : Burned Out -- WSJ -3-
DJ
2018NELSON PELTZ : GE Powered the American Century -- Then It Burned -3-
DJ
2018NELSON PELTZ : Some Seats Are More Equal Than Others -- WSJ
DJ
2018NELSON PELTZ : For Activist Investors, Board Power Depends on Where You Sit
DJ
2018NELSON PELTZ : Peltz steps down from Mondelez board, Trian president to take seat
RE
2018NELSON PELTZ : We'll work with you
RE
2017NELSON PELTZ : Top Company News of the Day
DJ
2017NELSON PELTZ : P&G appoints Peltz to board despite losing proxy battle
RE
2017NELSON PELTZ : P&G continues to review vote tally as Peltz awaits board seat
RE
2017NELSON PELTZ : Trian's Peltz claims win in proxy fight, P&G says not yet
RE
2017NELSON PELTZ : Thrifty Consumer Habits Puzzle P&G -- WSJ
DJ
2017NELSON PELTZ : Gillette weakens P&G report after Peltz row
RE
2017NELSON PELTZ : Procter & Gamble says Peltz loses board seat bid by around 6 million votes
RE
2017NELSON PELTZ : P&G Says Nelson Peltz Lost Bid for Board Seat by About 0.2% of Share Count
DJ
1  2  3  4  5  6  7  8  9  10Next
Advertisement
Most Read News
 
05/16WARREN BUFFETT : Buffett's Berkshire unveils $861 million Amazon stake
RE
05/17ROBIN LI : Baidu swings to net loss for first time since listing, shares fall
RE
05/19LUCIANO BENETTON : Benetton family wants Generali to stay in Italian hands - report
RE
05/18PATRICK THOMAS : Parting Pay -- WSJ
DJ
05/17STEVE WYNN : Wynn Resorts in talks to sell $2.6-billion Massachusetts casino to MGM
RE
05/16CONRAD BLACK : Trump pardons ex-media mogul Conrad Black
RE
05/15PATRICK THOMAS : Agilent Technologies Shares Fall After Slower Sales From China
DJ

Popular Business Leaders
 
Paul Achleitner Anil Ambani Frank Appel Mary Barra Luc Besson Jeff Bezos Vincent Bolloré Warren Buffett Hubert Burda Jean-pierre Clamadieu Tim Cook Benjamin De Rothschild Elmar Degenhart Leonardo Del Vecchio Jamie Dimon Patrick Drahi John Edwards Sergio Ermotti Guillaume Faury Carlos Ghosn Terry Gou Philip Green David Henry Carl Icahn Robert Iger Jack Ma Ross Mcewan Lakshmi Mittal Dennis Muilenburg Elon Musk Xavier Niel Robert Peugeot Hasso Plattner Wolfgang Porsche Thomas Rabe Alexandre Ricard Kasper Rorsted Hubert Sagnières Jean-dominique Senard Ulrich Spiesshofer Bernard Tapie Carlos Tavares Tidjane Thiam Patrick Thomas François Villeroy De Galhau John Williamson Martin Winterkorn Steve Wynn Dieter Zetsche Mark Zuckerberg
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About