Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. News
  3. Accueil
  4. All News

Business Leaders
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 
HomeAll NewsMost read newsBusiness Leaders Biography

Nelson Peltz

Birthday : 07/24/1942
Place of birth : Brooklyn (New York) - United States
Biography : Founder of Trian Fund Management LP, Nelson Peltz is a businessperson who has been at the head of 8

Nelson Peltz's Trian builds stake in Unilever -FT

01/23/2022 | 08:01am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
FILE PHOTO: Nelson Peltz founding partner of Trian Fund Management LP. speak at the WSJD Live conference in Laguna Beach, California

(Reuters) -Trian Partners, Nelson Peltz's activist hedge fund, has built a stake in Unilever, ratcheting up the pressure on the consumer goods maker, the Financial Times reported https://on.ft.com/3nOQod2 on Sunday, citing people with direct knowledge of the matter.

The $8.5 billion New York-based hedge fund has taken a position in the British group's shares, the FT report said, adding that the people with knowledge of the stake building had not provided provide details on its size.

Trian and Unilever both declined to comment.

The strategy of Unilever - maker of brands such as Dove soap and Hellmann's mayonnaise - has come under the investor microscope after the group this month effectively abandoned its 50 billion pound ($68 billion) pursuit of GlaxoSmithKline's consumer healthcare business.

Some analysts have said the proposed mega-deal, which would have been one of the largest ever on the London market, had been unexpected and raised questions about Unilever's plan under Chief Executive Alan Jope for a more gradual shift away from lower-margin goods to health, beauty and hygiene products.

(Reporting by Vishal Vivek in BengaluruEditing by Gareth Jones and Susan Fenton)


© Reuters 2022
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
UNILEVER PLC 0.27% 3665.5 Delayed Quote.-6.86%
Most Read News
 
01/18ELON MUSK : Tesla investors urge judge to order Musk repay $13 billion for SolarCity deal
RE
01/20ALAN JOPE : Unilever strategy under scrutiny after short-lived GSK skirmish
RE
01/17ELON MUSK : Top Energy News of the Day
DJ
01/19HAL BARRON : GSK chief scientist Barron to leave for U.S. biotech start-up
RE
01/20JAMIE DIMON : JPMorgan board lifts CEO Dimon's pay to $34.5 million
RE
08:01aNELSON PELTZ : Nelson Peltz's Trian builds stake in Unilever -FT
RE
01/21PIETRO LABRIOLA : KKR's bid target Telecom Italia appoints veteran manager Labriola CEO
RE
Latest news about Nelson Peltz
 
08:01aNELSON PELTZ : Nelson Peltz's Trian builds stake in Unilever -FT
RE
2021Activist investor Trian proposes board changes at Janus Henderson -filing
RE
2021GE, an industrial conglomerate pioneer, to break up
RE
2021GE, an industrial conglomerate pioneer, to break up
RE
2021STREET COLOR : Activist Investor Nelson Peltz May be Planning Major Campaign in Comcast: DealReporter
MT
2021Sysco Corporation Announces Executive Changes
CI
2021PROCTER & GAMBLE : Significant Insider Selling Continues at Procter & Gamble (PG)
MT

Popular Business Leaders
 