Nelson Peltz

Birthday : 07/24/1942
Place of birth : Brooklyn (New York) - United States
Biography : Mr. Nelson Peltz is an Independent Director at Invesco Ltd., an Independent Director at Madison Squa

Nelson Peltz to step down from P&G board

08/05/2021 | 05:18pm EDT
Nelson Peltz founding partner of Trian Fund Management LP. speak at the WSJD Live conference in Laguna Beach, California

(Reuters) - Procter & Gamble Co said on Thursday activist investor Nelson Peltz would step down from the company's board at the end of his term later this year.

The consumer goods giant appointed the founder of Trian Fund Management to its board in 2018, following a bitter months-long proxy fight - the biggest ever involving a U.S. company at the time.

During the fight, the hedge fund manager had advocated for a break-up of the company and even a shift out of its Cincinnati headquarters, both issues that he later relented on.

Trian has sold some of its stake in P&G since 2017.

"P&G has created tremendous value for all stakeholders since 2017," Peltz said in a statement on Thursday.

(Reporting by Uday Sampath in Bengaluru; Editing by Maju Samuel)


© Reuters 2021
