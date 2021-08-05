Nelson Peltz to step down from P&G board

The consumer goods giant appointed the founder of Trian Fund Management to its board in 2018, following a bitter months-long proxy fight - the biggest ever involving a U.S. company at the time.

During the fight, the hedge fund manager had advocated for a break-up of the company and even a shift out of its Cincinnati headquarters, both issues that he later relented on.

Trian has sold some of its stake in P&G since 2017.

"P&G has created tremendous value for all stakeholders since 2017," Peltz said in a statement on Thursday.

