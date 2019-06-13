Log in
Nelson Peltz

Birthday : 07/24/1942
Place of birth : Brooklyn (New York) - United States
Biography : Mr. Nelson Peltz is an Independent Director at The Madison Square Garden Co., an Independent Directo

Peltz's Trian picks up 6% stake in Britain's Ferguson

06/13/2019 | 02:38am EDT

(Reuters) - Nelson Peltz's Trian Fund Management LP has acquired a stake of about 6% in Ferguson Plc, calling the British plumbing products distributor an "attractive" investment that trades at a discount to peers in the United States.

Trian's stake is valued at about 736 million pounds, Trian Investors 1 Ltd said in a statement on Thursday.

Ferguson's performance has been under pressure this year as cooling growth in the United States, its largest market, has weighted on shares.

Trian said it has been in talks with Ferguson's management and "looks forward to working with them to explore and implement initiatives that it believes can create long-term shareholder value."

Trian's stake would make it Ferguson's second-largest shareholder, behind BlackRock investment Management (UK) which owns a 10.46% stake, according to Refinitiv Eikon data.

Trian Investors 1 is a Guernsey-domiciled limited company, which is managed by Trian Investment Management LLC, a unit of Trian Fund.

(Reporting by Shariq Khan and Yadarisa Shabong in Bengaluru; Editing by Saumyadeb Chakrabarty and Gopakumar Warrier)
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
FERGUSON PLC 6.93% 5680 Delayed Quote.5.84%
TRIAN INVESTORS 1 LTD 0.00% 100.75 Delayed Quote.-0.74%
