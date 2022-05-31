Log in
Nelson Peltz

Birthday : 07/24/1942
Place of birth : Brooklyn (New York) - United States
Biography : Nelson Peltz is a businessperson who founded Trian Fund Management LP and who has been at the helm o

Unilever names activist investor Nelson Peltz to board

05/31/2022 | 02:42am EDT
FILE PHOTO: Nelson Peltz founding partner of Trian Fund Management LP. speak at the WSJD Live conference in Laguna Beach, California

May 31 (Reuters) - Unilever named Nelson Peltz as a board member on Tuesday, as it engages in talks about strategy with the American activist investor who now holds a roughly 1.5% stake in the consumer goods giant.

London-listed Unilever said Peltz will join as a non-executive director from July and serve as a member of the board's compensation committee.

The company said Peltz's hedge fund Trian Fund Management manages funds with interests in about 37.4 million Unilever shares, or 1.5% of the British firm.

"We look forward to working collaboratively with management and the Board to help drive Unilever's strategy, operations, sustainability, and shareholder value," Peltz said in a statement.

His appointment comes months after news that he had built a stake in Unilever, whose strategy was under scrutiny this year after a short-lived pursuit of GSK's consumer healthcare arm.

"We have held extensive and constructive discussions with him and the Trian team and believe that Nelson's experience in the global consumer goods industry will be of value to Unilever," Unilever Chair Nils Andersen said.

The company's unsuccessful 50-billion-pound ($63-billion) pursuit of GSK's consumer health business had raised questions about Unilever's plans under Chief Executive Officer Alan Jope.

($1 = 0.7931 pounds) (Reporting by Sachin Ravikumar in Bengaluru; Editing by Uttaresh.V and Sherry Jacob-Phillips)


Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
GSK PLC -0.30% 1728 Delayed Quote.7.56%
UNILEVER PLC 0.58% 3495.5 Delayed Quote.-11.41%
