--British American Tobacco PLC (BATS.LN, BTI) Chief Executive Nicandro Durante is expected to leave the company at some point during the next year, Sky News reported Wednesday.

--The next CEO is likely to be an internal candidate, the report said, citing sources.

--BAT declined to comment, Sky News said.

Full story at https://news.sky.com/story/share-price-decline-smokes-out-changing-of-the-guard-at-bat-11502591

