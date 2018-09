By Maryam Cockar

British American Tobacco PLC (BATS.LN) said Thursday that Chief Executive Nicandro Durante will retire on April 1, 2019 after nearly three decades with the company and eight years as CEO.

The tobacco company said it has identified a lead candidate to succeed Mr. Durante and will make a further announcement in due course.

