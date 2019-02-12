Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Business Leaders  >  All news

Business Leaders
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors 
HomeAll newsMost read newsBusiness Leaders Biography

Nicholas Akins

Age : 58
Public asset : 5,144,740 USD
Biography : Nicholas K. Akins is a businessperson who has been the head of 15 different companies. Currently, he

AEP to Boost Renewable Portfolio With $1.1 Billion Wind Farm Deal

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
02/12/2019 | 05:26pm EST

By Micah Maidenberg

American Electric Power is beefing up its renewable-energy portfolio, agreeing to purchase interests in seven wind farms from Sempra Energy for about $1.1 billion.

The deal is an illustration of how utilities are seeking out renewable-generation capacity as the costs to develop those sources of power have fallen.

An American Electric affiliate agreed to pay Sempra $551 million in cash, assume $343 million in project-related debt and take on $162 million in a tax-equity obligation to acquire a Sempra subsidiary that owns all or part of the wind farms, according to the utility.

The wind farms, which together can generate 724 megawatts of energy, are located in Colorado, Hawaii, Indiana, Kansas, Michigan, Minnesota and Pennsylvania. All have long-term power-purchase agreements for 100% of the energy they produce, American Electric said.

The deal also includes battery installation, according to the utility.

When the deal closes, America Electric's renewable assets will generate 16% of the company's generation capacity, up from 14% currently, a spokeswoman said.

Coal remains the company's largest source of power, generating 47% of the company's generation capacity. That share will fall by one percentage point when the Sempra deal is completed.

AEP has targeted $2.2 billion in investments in competitive, contracted renewable energy by 2023, Nicholas Akins, the utility's chief executive, said in prepared remarks.

Sempra has been selling renewable assets as it focuses on energy infrastructure. In December, the San Diego-based company completed its sale of domestic solar assets, solar and battery-storage developments and an interest in another wind facility to Consolidated Edison Inc. (ED).

Write to Micah Maidenberg at micah.maidenberg@wsj.com

Corrections & Amplifications

This item was corrected at 5:37 p.m. ET. An earlier version misstated American Electric Power Inc. CEO Nicholas Akins' last name as Akin.
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
CONEDISON 0.27% 78.04 Delayed Quote.2.07%
SEMPRA ENERGY -0.17% 114.05 Delayed Quote.5.59%
This article is part of a news chaine.
Article 1 / 2
<< Preceding Next >>
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news about Nicholas Akins
 
1  2  3  4  5  6  7  8  9  10Next
Advertisement
Most Read News
 
02/08IGOR SECHIN : Russia's Sechin raises pressure on Putin to end OPEC deal
RE
02/12ELON MUSK : Pentagon to review certification of Elon Musk's SpaceX launch vehicles
RE
02/11LARRY ELLISON : Rolex backs Ellison's SailGP with long-term partnership
RE
02/13WILLIAM ACKMAN : Ackman's hedge fund gains nearly 25 percent in early 2019
RE
02/09PIERRE NANTERME : CEO Prodded Accenture To Rethink Its Mission -- WSJ
DJ
02/08ALEXANDRE RICARD : Elliott Says Pernod's New Goals Could Be More Ambitious
DJ
02/13CARLOS GHOSN : Ghosn changes lawyer team, adds hotshot attorney, in change of strategy
RE

Popular Business Leaders
 
Mary Barra Jeff Bezos Lloyd Blankfein Vincent Bolloré Richard Branson Warren Buffett Hubert Burda Tim Cook Michael Dell Oleg Deripaska Jamie Dimon Ralph Dommermuth Patrick Drahi Larry Ellison Sergio Ermotti Laurence Fink Christoph Franz Albert Frère Bill Gates Carlos Ghosn David Henry Carl Icahn Robert Iger Edward Lampert Daniel Loeb Jack Ma Lakshmi Mittal Leslie Moonves Elon Musk Pierre Nanterme Peter Nicholas Michael O'leary Kazuo Okada Hasso Plattner Wolfgang Porsche Sumner Redstone Alexandre Ricard Xavier Rolet Wilbur Ross Sheryl Sandberg Charles Schwab David Simon George Soros Martin Sorrell Tidjane Thiam Patrick Thomas Axel Weber John Williamson Dieter Zetsche Mark Zuckerberg
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2019 Surperformance. All rights reserved.