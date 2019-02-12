AEP to Boost Renewable Portfolio With $1.1 Billion Wind Farm Deal

By Micah Maidenberg



American Electric Power is beefing up its renewable-energy portfolio, agreeing to purchase interests in seven wind farms from Sempra Energy for about $1.1 billion.

The deal is an illustration of how utilities are seeking out renewable-generation capacity as the costs to develop those sources of power have fallen.

An American Electric affiliate agreed to pay Sempra $551 million in cash, assume $343 million in project-related debt and take on $162 million in a tax-equity obligation to acquire a Sempra subsidiary that owns all or part of the wind farms, according to the utility.

The wind farms, which together can generate 724 megawatts of energy, are located in Colorado, Hawaii, Indiana, Kansas, Michigan, Minnesota and Pennsylvania. All have long-term power-purchase agreements for 100% of the energy they produce, American Electric said.

The deal also includes battery installation, according to the utility.

When the deal closes, America Electric's renewable assets will generate 16% of the company's generation capacity, up from 14% currently, a spokeswoman said.

Coal remains the company's largest source of power, generating 47% of the company's generation capacity. That share will fall by one percentage point when the Sempra deal is completed.

AEP has targeted $2.2 billion in investments in competitive, contracted renewable energy by 2023, Nicholas Akins, the utility's chief executive, said in prepared remarks.

Sempra has been selling renewable assets as it focuses on energy infrastructure. In December, the San Diego-based company completed its sale of domestic solar assets, solar and battery-storage developments and an interest in another wind facility to Consolidated Edison Inc. (ED).

Corrections & Amplifications

This item was corrected at 5:37 p.m. ET. An earlier version misstated American Electric Power Inc. CEO Nicholas Akins' last name as Akin.