Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Business Leaders  >  All news

Business Leaders
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 
HomeAll newsMost read newsBusiness Leaders Biography

Noel Quinn

Age : 57
Public asset : 4,172,783 USD
Linked companies : HSBC Holdings plc - Hsbc Bank Canada
Biography : Presently, Noel Paul Quinn holds the position of Group Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director

HSBC Resumes Plan to Cut Up to 35,000 Jobs -- Update

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
06/17/2020 | 07:28am EDT

--HSBC has reactivated its plan to cut up to 35,000 jobs, paused during the pandemic

--The lender first announced the plan in February but hasn't specified where jobs will be cut

By Sabela Ojea

HSBC Holdings PLC said Wednesday that it has reactivated its plan to cut up to 35,000 jobs over three years, previously paused because of the coronavirus pandemic.

The Asia-focused, U.K.-based lender originally set out the plan in February but put it on hold during the worst of the coronavirus pandemic. It noted the 35,000 figure is not a target, but an estimation.

Chief Executive Noel Quinn said in a memo to its employees that the bank's profits fell in the first quarter of the year and that all economic forecasts point to challenging times ahead.

"The reality is that the measures and the change we announced in February are even more necessary today," Chief Executive Noel Quinn added, acknowledging that the plan was paused because "it would have been wrong to proceed with job losses" during the most crucial coronavirus period.

HSBC, which currently employs 235,000 employs worldwide, said information on which departments, regions or members would be affected hadn't been specified yet.

Dominic Hook, national officer of the Unite union, said it was opposed to "any compulsory job losses within HSBC" and said the bank should stand by its workforce in the wake of the coronavirus pandemic.

Write to Sabela Ojea at sabela.ojea@wsj.com; @sabelaojeaguix

Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
HSBC HOLDINGS PLC -0.93% 378.5 Delayed Quote.-35.45%
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
Latest news about Noel Quinn
 
1  2  3  4  5  6  7  8  9  10Next
Most Read News
 
07:39aMARKUS BRAUN : Wirecard says ?1.9 billion in cash missing, faces loan crunch
RE
06/17RAMON ANG : San Miguel Chairman and CEO Cojuangco Dies
DJ
06/15JEFF BEZOS : Amazon says CEO Bezos willing to testify before U.S. Congress
RE
06/16HEINZ HERMANN THIELE : Lufthansa shareholder Thiele raps bailout deal, raises stake
RE
06/11MARK ZUCKERBERG : Zuckerberg Lieutenant Returns to Facebook, a Year After Departure
DJ
06/12MARK ZUCKERBERG : Executive Returns To Facebook After A Zuckerberg Rift -- WSJ
DJ
06/15JEFF BEZOS : Nyt
RE

Popular Business Leaders
 
Paul Achleitner William Ackman Bernard Arnault Jeff Bezos Vincent Bolloré Richard Branson Markus Braun Thierry Breton Warren Buffett David Calhoun Jean-françois Decaux Leonardo Del Vecchio Herbert Diess Jamie Dimon Jack Dorsey Guillaume Faury Bill Gates Stelios Haji-ioannou Peter Harf David Henry Paul Hudson Carl Icahn Dara Khosrowshahi Christian Klein Arnaud Lagardère Jack Ma Lakshmi Mittal Rupert Murdoch Elon Musk Alexander Novak Michael O'leary Wolfgang Porsche Patrick Pouyanné Alexandre Ricard Urs Rohner Michael Sen Jean-dominique Senard Christian Sewing David Simon Masayoshi Son Carsten Spohr Friede Springer Tidjane Thiam Heinz Hermann Thiele Eric Vallat François Villeroy De Galhau Theodor Weimer Martin Zielke Oliver Zipse Mark Zuckerberg
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group