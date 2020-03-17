Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Business Leaders  >  All news

Business Leaders
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 
HomeAll newsMost read newsBusiness Leaders Biography

Noel Quinn

Age : 57
Country of residence : Unknown
Linked companies : HSBC Holdings plc - Hsbc Bank Canada
Biography : Noel Paul Quinn is on the board of HSBC Bank Canada and Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director

News Highlights: Top Company News of the Day

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
03/17/2020 | 07:16pm EDT
SoftBank Backs Away From Part of Planned WeWork Bailout

SoftBank Group is backing away from part of its planned bailout of WeWork, people familiar with the matter said, privately citing several regulatory investigations of the office-sharing company. 

 
FedEx Pulls Guidance, Will Reduce Capacity as Coronavirus Slows Economy

FedEx Corp. pulled its financial forecasts and said it would continue to reduce its delivery capacity, as the coronavirus pandemic disrupts global trade patterns and economic activity. 

 
Fox Corp. to Buy Streaming Service Tubi

The company has struck a deal to acquire the streaming service in a deal worth as much as $490 million. 

 
HSBC Appoints Noel Quinn as Permanent CEO

HSBC Holdings appointed Noel Quinn as its permanent chief executive, seven months after he assumed the leadership position on an interim basis. 

 
UAW Presses Auto Makers to Close U.S. Plants Amid Pandemic

The United Auto Workers union is pressing the Detroit car companies for a two-week shutdown of U.S. factories over coronavirus concerns. 

 
Vitamin Retailer GNC Says It Might Default on Debt Due This Year

GNC Holdings said it might not be able to repay a loan that is coming due in May and that it will delay filing its annual earnings report. 

 
Costco Buys Logistics Firm From Sears Owner for $1 Billion

Costco acquired logistics company Innovel Solutions from Transform Holdco, the operator of Sears and Kmart stores, for $1 billion in cash. 

 
Facebook Gives Employees Extra $1,000 and Good Reviews Amid Coronavirus

Facebook will give all of its full-time employees an additional $1,000 in their next paycheck and will give everyone the same "exceeds expectations" performance review for the first half of the year. 

 
Coronavirus Fallout Reaches Some of the World's Remotest Mines

Mining companies are reducing operations as the pandemic's impact extends beyond the sector's share prices to some of its most-isolated mines. 

 
Marriott Starting to Furlough Tens of Thousands of Employees

The company began shutting down some of its managed properties last week, a Marriott spokeswoman said. The coronavirus outbreak has led to widespread travel cancellations and government-ordered travel restrictions around the world.

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
Latest news about Noel Quinn
 
1  2  3  4  5  6  7  8  9  10Next
Most Read News
 
03/11CARL ICAHN : Carl Icahn Boosts Occidental Stake to Almost 10% as Shares Plummet
DJ
03/11WARREN BUFFETT : Omaha mayor
RE
03/16DENNIS MUILENBURG : Boeing stock wipes out gains made during ousted CEO Muilenburg's term
RE
03/13ELON MUSK : Tesla chief Elon Musk's trial postponed due to coronavirus
RE
03/16MARILLYN HEWSON : Lockheed Martin's Marillyn Hewson to step down as CEO
RE
03/10ELON MUSK : Tesla scouting central U.S. for new factory, Musk says
RE
03/13WARREN BUFFETT : Buffett-backed Chinese EV maker BYD says making 5 million masks daily to fight virus
RE

Popular Business Leaders
 
William Ackman Frank Appel Werner Baumann Jeff Bezos Michael Bloomberg Thierry Bolloré Thierry Breton Warren Buffett Jean-pierre Clamadieu Tim Cook Jean-françois Decaux Clotilde Delbos Herbert Diess Jamie Dimon Jack Dorsey Sergio Ermotti Bill Gates James Gorman Jacques Gounon Ralph Hamers David Henry Robert Iger Travis Kalanick Isabelle Kocher Martina Merz Lakshmi Mittal Dennis Muilenburg Elon Musk Jean-pierre Mustier Jean-charles Naouri Xavier Niel Alexander Novak Mark Parker Noel Quinn Alexandre Ricard Urs Rohner Bernd Scheifele Alfred Schindler Jean-dominique Senard David Simon Masayoshi Son Friede Springer Carlos Tavares Tidjane Thiam Theodor Weimer Oliver Zipse Mark Zuckerberg Luca De Meo Isabel Dos Santos
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group