SoftBank Backs Away From Part of Planned WeWork Bailout

SoftBank Group is backing away from part of its planned bailout of WeWork, people familiar with the matter said, privately citing several regulatory investigations of the office-sharing company.

FedEx Pulls Guidance, Will Reduce Capacity as Coronavirus Slows Economy

FedEx Corp. pulled its financial forecasts and said it would continue to reduce its delivery capacity, as the coronavirus pandemic disrupts global trade patterns and economic activity.

Fox Corp. to Buy Streaming Service Tubi

The company has struck a deal to acquire the streaming service in a deal worth as much as $490 million.

HSBC Appoints Noel Quinn as Permanent CEO

HSBC Holdings appointed Noel Quinn as its permanent chief executive, seven months after he assumed the leadership position on an interim basis.

UAW Presses Auto Makers to Close U.S. Plants Amid Pandemic

The United Auto Workers union is pressing the Detroit car companies for a two-week shutdown of U.S. factories over coronavirus concerns.

Vitamin Retailer GNC Says It Might Default on Debt Due This Year

GNC Holdings said it might not be able to repay a loan that is coming due in May and that it will delay filing its annual earnings report.

Costco Buys Logistics Firm From Sears Owner for $1 Billion

Costco acquired logistics company Innovel Solutions from Transform Holdco, the operator of Sears and Kmart stores, for $1 billion in cash.

Facebook Gives Employees Extra $1,000 and Good Reviews Amid Coronavirus

Facebook will give all of its full-time employees an additional $1,000 in their next paycheck and will give everyone the same "exceeds expectations" performance review for the first half of the year.

Coronavirus Fallout Reaches Some of the World's Remotest Mines

Mining companies are reducing operations as the pandemic's impact extends beyond the sector's share prices to some of its most-isolated mines.

Marriott Starting to Furlough Tens of Thousands of Employees

The company began shutting down some of its managed properties last week, a Marriott spokeswoman said. The coronavirus outbreak has led to widespread travel cancellations and government-ordered travel restrictions around the world.