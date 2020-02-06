LIVESTOCK HIGHLIGHTS: Top Stories of the Day

TOP STORIES

Tyson Posts Higher Earnings, But Sales Still Miss Forecasts -- 5th Update

A bounty of unusually heavy birds is weighing on Tyson Foods Inc.'s chicken business.

The meat giant said Thursday that poultry prices have been suppressed by growing U.S. chicken production, helping push the company's chicken profit down by more than half in the latest quarter. Tyson's overall profit increased 1%.

Plumper birds added to the abundance of available meat. "Ours certainly were heavier than we originally projected," Chief Executive Noel White said on a conference call Thursday. He added that the low prices have persisted.

yson reported a profit of $557 million, or $1.52 a share, for the company's fiscal first quarter ended Dec. 28, up from $551 million, or $1.50 a share, a year earlier and ahead of analysts' expectations, according to FactSet. Sales rose 6.1% to $10.82 billion, but were below analysts' projected $11.06 billion.

Yum Brands Down 4% After Earnings

Yum Brands Inc. (YUM) shares were down 4% to $102.81 in premarket trading.

The owner of KFC, Pizza Hut and Taco Bell reported fourth-quarter net income of $488 million, or $1.58 a share, up from $334 million, or $1.04 a share, in the year-ago period.

Food-Price Growth Slowed in January as Meat Prices Fell

International food prices rose to their highest level in five years in January, but the pace of growth slowed as meat prices fell for the first time in a year, the Food and Agriculture Organization of the United Nations said Thursday.

The FAO's overall food-price index rose 0.7% in January from December, hitting its highest level since December 2014. Prices had increased by more than 2% in the final two months of 2019.

STORIES OF INTEREST

China's Pork Output Could Be Hurt by Virus -- Market Talk

1041 GMT - China's pork production could take another hit from the coronavirus outbreak, says Chenjun Pan, an agricultural analyst at Rabobank. Pan points to farms facing problems with staff returning for work and logistical issues such as the movement of animal feed. Rabobank expects pork production to be 15% below official Chinese statistics in 2019, warning it could be even more. (lucy.craymer@wsj.com)

Canadian Antitrust Officials Probe Farm Giants

Canadian antitrust authorities are investigating agricultural companies including Bayer AG, Corteva Inc. and BASF SE, over allegations the companies sought to block a tech startup that aims to shift North American farmers' purchasing online.

Canada's Competition Bureau plans to seek records and communications from the crop-seed and chemical makers, as well as from farm-supply wholesalers like Cargill Inc. and Univar Solutions Inc., according to documents detailing the investigation that were filed Jan. 30 in Canadian federal court.

Dunkin's Beyond Meat Buyers Skew Younger -- Market Talk

11:41 ET - Dunkin Brands says those picking up their new plant-based sausage breakfast sandwiches made by Beyond Meat tend to be younger, female and coastal. "Obviously it skews more on the coast as well," Dunkin executives say in discussing the sandwich's buyers in 4Q earnings. Dunkin rolled out the sandwiches to more than 9,000 US restaurants in November. Shares are off 2.9%. (heather.haddon@wsj.com; @heatherhaddon)

FUTURES MARKETS

Cattle Futures Ride Higher With Hogs Limit Up -- Market Talk

1539 ET - Lean hog futures rose by their daily 3 cent limit, ending up 4.9% at 64.875 cents per pound. Hog futures hit their limit in early trade and did not budge -- leaving hogs with extended limit trading of 4.5 cents per pound on Friday. The hog contract rose in reaction to Tyson Foods' CEO Noel White saying that pork exports were up 600% in the first quarter over the same time last year, due to increased Chinese interest. Meanwhile, live cattle futures rode the momentum of the hogs contract up, closing up 0.5% at $1.1975 per pound. (kirk.maltais@wsj.com; @kirkmaltais)

CASH MARKETS

Estimated U.S. Pork Packer Margin Index - Feb 6 All figures are on a per-head basis. Date Standard Margin Estimated margin Operating Index at vertically - integrated operations Feb 6 +$ 23.61 +$ 4.63 Feb 5 +$ 26.88 +$ 5.19 Feb 4 +$ 24.64 +$ 10.78 * Based on Iowa State University's latest estimated cost of production. A positive number indicates a processing margin above the cost of production of the animals. Beef-O-Meter This report compares the USDA's latest beef carcass composite values as a percentage of their respective year-ago prices. Beef For Today Choice 96.9 (Percent of Year-Ago) Select 97.0 USDA Boxed Beef, Pork Reports

Wholesale choice-grade beef prices Thursday rose 21 cents per hundred pounds, to $210.93, according to the USDA. Select-grade prices fell $1.98 per hundred pounds, to $205.96. The total load count was 106. Wholesale pork prices fell 26 cents, to $63.89 a hundred pounds, based on Omaha, Neb., price quotes.