Noel White

Age : 60
Public asset : 9,126,157 USD
Linked companies : Tyson Foods, Inc.
Biography : Noel W. White is Chief Executive Officer & Director at Tyson Foods, Inc.

LIVESTOCK HIGHLIGHTS: Top Stories of the Day

05/04/2020 | 05:32pm EDT

TOP STORIES

Tyson Expects Coronavirus to Continue Crimping Production

Tyson Foods Inc. warned that the coronavirus pandemic will disrupt business for months to come, reducing its meat production and cutting into supplies for grocery stores and restaurants.

The top U.S. meat supplier by sales has been struggling to fulfill certain orders after Covid-19 closed some plants, executives said. Meanwhile, it is rerouting millions of pounds of meat each week, as demand shifts abruptly toward grocery stores and away from restaurants.

USDA to Purchase $60M in Pork and Chicken, $120M in Dairy -- Market Talk

1419 ET - The USDA says Monday that it will make new purchases of US food products to help support US industries and communities in need. Among the $470M in food purchases being made beginning in the third quarter of 2020 is $30M in US pork and $30M in US chicken, the USDA says. Additionally, $120M in US dairy is being purchased. "America's farmers and ranchers have experienced a dislocated supply chain caused by the Coronavirus," says Agricultural Secretary Sonny Perdue. "USDA is in the unique position to purchase these foods and deliver them to the hungry Americans who need it most." Hog futures on the CME are up 3.7% per pound today, while cattle futures are up 0.8%. (kirk.maltais@wsj.com; @kirkmaltais)

STORIES OF INTEREST

Tyson Says It Could Idle More Meat Plants -- Market Talk

0925 ET - Tyson Foods CEO Noel White says the top US meat supplier won't hesitate to temporarily close more plants for deep cleaning "when the need arises." President Trump last week enacted the Defense Production Act for meat plants like Tyson's, allowing them to continue operating at the discretion of the US Department of Agriculture, at a time when some state and local authorities have called for meat plants to shut down temporarily after outbreaks among employees. Since the order, Tyson temporarily closed its Dakota City, Neb. beef plant, while planning to reopen an Indiana pork plant previously closed due to Covid-19. (jacob.bunge@wsj.com; @jacobbunge)

Beyond Meat's Earnings are Coming. Expect Plenty of Volatility. -- Barrons.com

Beyond Meat earnings are coming. Sales, margins and forward looking financial guidance are all up in the air because of the Covid-19 pandemic. Investors, however, can be sure of one thing: Volatility.

Beyond Meat stock (ticker: BYND) has moved 20%, up or down, on average over the past four times numbers were reported. The plant-based burger company has been a controversial stock since its May 2019 initial public offering.

Tyson Says Meatpacking Automation Will Accelerate -- Market Talk

10:09 ET - The coronavirus pandemic has put in sharp relief the meatpacking industry's reliance on the tens of thousands of workers who cut apart carcasses and prepare meat products, with plants shut down across the industry as workers get sick or stay home due to the risk. Tyson Foods CEO Noel White says the industry's push to automate some jobs--in particular more difficult jobs, like deboning--"will likely accelerate from this point," he says on an earnings call. Tyson is investing in automated meat-cutting lines and systems to identify foreign objects in meat, particularly in poultry. (jacob.bunge@wsj.com; @jacobbunge)

FUTURES MARKETS

Hog Futures Extend Rally -- Market Talk

15:48 ET - The rally seen in hog futures in recent weeks continued Monday, with the June contract rising another 4.5% to 65.5 cents per pound. That makes it roughly 52% that the contract has risen since April 15, with the market pricing in shortages of pork on the retail level. Cattle futures also extend gains, having risen for three consecutive sessions. However, cattle futures have stayed bound in a 10-cent range since the start of April, with the cattle market better-suited to weather the demand issues presented by coronavirus and the closure of meatpacking plants. (kirk.maltais@wsj.com; @kirkmaltais)

CASH MARKETS 

 
Estimated U.S. Pork Packer Margin Index - May 4 
 
Source: USDA, based on Wall Street Journal calculations 
All figures are on a per-head basis. 
 
Date     Standard Margin       Estimated margin 
         Operating Index         at vertically - 
                             integrated operations 
 
May  4       +$142.42            +$ 95.75 
May  1       +$137.15            +$ 94.13 
Apr 30       +$123.22            +$ 80.18 
 
 
* Based on Iowa State University's latest estimated cost of production. 
A positive number indicates a processing margin above the cost of 
production of the animals. 
 
Beef-O-Meter 
This report compares the USDA's latest beef carcass composite 
values as a percentage of their respective year-ago prices. 
 
                                  Beef 
          For Today             Choice  180.4 
      (Percent of Year-Ago)     Select  176.6 
 
USDA Boxed Beef, Pork Reports

Wholesale choice-grade beef prices Monday rose $32.60 per hundred pounds, to $410.05, according to the USDA. Select-grade prices rose $19.53 per hundred pounds, to $376.66. The total load count was 121. Wholesale pork prices rose 87 cents, to $106.39 a hundred pounds, based on Omaha, Neb., price quotes.

