BMW Re-Elects Norbert Reithofer as Chairman

By Jessica Sier



BMW AG has re-elected Norbert Reithofer as chairman of the supervisory board, the company said on Thursday.

The German car maker has also elected Anke Schaeferkordt to the board, to replace Renate Koecher.

Both are elected for a mandate of five years.

Mr. Reithofer has been with the company for more than thirty years, while Ms. Schaeferkordt has a media background.

Ms. Koecher stepped down from her position at this year's annual general meeting, the company said in a statement.

Write to Jessica Sier at jessica.sier@wsj.com