Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Business Leaders  >  All news

Business Leaders
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 
HomeAll newsMost read newsBusiness Leaders Biography

Norbert Reithofer

Age : 63
Country of residence : Unknown
Biography : Currently, Norbert Reithofer holds the position of Chairman-Supervisory Board of Bayerische Motoren

BMW Re-Elects Norbert Reithofer as Chairman

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
05/14/2020 | 01:19pm EDT

By Jessica Sier

BMW AG has re-elected Norbert Reithofer as chairman of the supervisory board, the company said on Thursday.

The German car maker has also elected Anke Schaeferkordt to the board, to replace Renate Koecher.

Both are elected for a mandate of five years.

Mr. Reithofer has been with the company for more than thirty years, while Ms. Schaeferkordt has a media background.

Ms. Koecher stepped down from her position at this year's annual general meeting, the company said in a statement.

Write to Jessica Sier at jessica.sier@wsj.com

Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
BMW AG -3.39% 47.08 Delayed Quote.-33.37%
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
Latest news about Norbert Reithofer
 
1  2  3  4  5  6  7  8  9  10Next
Most Read News
 
05/11ELON MUSK : Tesla's Musk says ready for arrest as he reopens California plant against local order
RE
05/08RUPERT MURDOCH : Rupert Murdoch gives up bonus after News Corp post $1 billion loss
RE
05/07ELON MUSK : Tesla's Musk delays release of Roadster sports car, repeats coronavirus lockdown criticism
RE
05/09ELON MUSK : Musk says will move Tesla out of California amid lockdown dispute
RE
05/11RICHARD BRANSON : Richard Branson to sell 25 million shares in Virgin Galactic to battle pandemic impact
RE
05/12ELON MUSK : Musk, Texas governor talk about potential Tesla move to Lone Star state
RE
05/08ELON MUSK : California county says Tesla may not reopen vehicle factory, stifling Musk's plans
RE

Popular Business Leaders
 
William Ackman Jean-paul Agon Bernard Arnault Jacques Aschenbroich Sébastien Bazin Jeff Bezos Michael Bloomberg Martin Bouygues Richard Branson Markus Braun Thierry Breton Warren Buffett Tim Cook Jean-françois Decaux Herbert Diess Jamie Dimon Jack Dorsey Sergio Ermotti Bill Gates Stelios Haji-ioannou Ralph Hamers David Henry Carl Icahn Robert Iger Christian Klein Arnaud Lagardère Jack Ma Martina Merz Lakshmi Mittal Elon Musk Jean-pierre Mustier Alexander Novak Michael O'leary Noel Quinn Alexandre Ricard Michael Sen Jean-dominique Senard David Simon Erich Sixt Masayoshi Son Carsten Spohr Friede Springer Carlos Tavares Tidjane Thiam Heinz Hermann Thiele François Villeroy De Galhau Theodor Weimer Martin Zielke Oliver Zipse Mark Zuckerberg
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group