TURIN, Italy (Reuters) -Italian truck and bus maker Iveco Group on Wednesday said its operating profit fell 4% in the second quarter of the year due to lower volumes and adverse forex impact and that it burnt cash in the period.

The manufacturer, which also makes defence vehicles, said in a statement its adjusted earnings before interest and tax (EBIT) from industrial activities amounted to 264 million euros ($286 million) in the April-June period.

The result slightly topped a company-provided analyst consensus of 250 million euros.

The margin on industrial adjusted EBIT slightly rose to 6.9%.

"All our business units performed well, growing or maintaining their profitability," said Olof Persson, who took over as group's CEO on July 1, after former boss Gerrit Marx moved to the helm of Iveco's former parent company CNH.

Free cash flow from industrial activities was negative by 98 million euros in the second quarter, versus an analyst consensus for a positive result of 38 million euros.

The cash absorption was primarily due to temporary one-off costs aimed at securing quality and readiness to the new truck line-up scheduled to be launched later this year, the group said.

($1 = 0.9217 euros)

