Oleg Deripaska

Birthday : 01/02/1968
Place of birth : Russia
Linked companies :
No connection available
Mr. Oleg V. Deripaska is President & Director at En+ Group Ltd., Chairman at AKME-Engineering OJSC,

Russian businessman Deripaska cuts stake in En+ to 44.95 percent

0
01/29/2019 | 03:14am EST
FILE PHOTO: Russian aluminium tycoon Deripaska and Industry and Trade Minister Manturov arrive for the talks of Russian President Putin with South Korean President Moon in Moscow

MOSCOW (Reuters) - Russian businessman Oleg Deripaska has reduced his stake in En+ Group to 44.95 percent from around 70 percent, the company said after the United States lifted sanctions on it and some other Russian firms linked to Deripaska.

Deripaska's stake has been reduced in part via an issue of 67,420,324 new shares in the form of global depositary receipts (GDR), or 10.55 percent of the enlarged share capital, among other steps Deripaska has taken under a deal with Washington.

The share issue was a part of a Glencore deal with En+.

The company is also in talks with the London Stock Exchange, Financial Conduct Authority, Citibank, Euroclear and Clearstream over the clearing of the GDRs and settlement procedures.

(Reporting by Katya Golubkova; writing by Tom Balmforth; editing by Louise Heavens)

Latest news about Oleg Deripaska
 
03:14aOLEG DERIPASKA : Russian businessman Deripaska cuts stake in En+ to 44.95 percent
RE
01/18OLEG DERIPASKA : Three named to En+ voting trust as Deripaska looks to reduce stakes
RE
2018OLEG DERIPASKA : U.S. to Remove Russian Companies Tied to Oleg Deripaska From Sanctions List in 30 Days
DJ
2018OLEG DERIPASKA : Russia's Deripaska prepares to cede control of Rusal, En+ - sources
RE
2018OLEG DERIPASKA : London court backs Deripaska in battle of Russian tycoons
RE
2018OLEG DERIPASKA : Russia's Deripaska empire bets on mid-summer plan to escape U.S. sanctions
RE
2018OLEG DERIPASKA : Sanctioned tycoon Deripaska resigns as director of his firm Rusal
RE
2018OLEG DERIPASKA : Cnbc
RE
2018OLEG DERIPASKA : Rusal says Deripaska has not formally resigned; reiterates sanctions may hit business
RE
2018OLEG DERIPASKA : Sanctions-hit Deripaska quits Russia's EN+ board
RE
2018OLEG DERIPASKA : Moscow may provide some support for Deripaska's Rusal, GAZ
RE
2018OLEG DERIPASKA : Emirates Global Aluminium likely to delay float after market turmoil - sources
RE
2018OLEG DERIPASKA : U.S. sanctions extension may ease Rusal restrictions - Rio Tinto CEO
RE
2018OLEG DERIPASKA : Top Global Markets News of the Day
DJ
2018OLEG DERIPASKA : Russian tycoon Deripaska withdraws from Nornickel board nomination
RE
