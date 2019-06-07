Log in
Olivier Brandicourt

Birthday : 02/13/1956
Country of residence : Unknown

Sanofi appoints Paul Hudson as CEO to replace retiring Brandicourt

06/07/2019 | 01:32am EDT

PARIS (Reuters) - French pharma giant Sanofi appointed Paul Hudson as chief executive to replace Olivier Brandicourt, who will retire in September, the company said on Friday.

Hudson, a top executive at Sanofi's Swiss rival Novartis, will take his new job on Sept. 1, the French company said, confirming a Reuters report published on Thursday.

"Hudson has been chosen because of his reputation. He is known as a solid manager and has an expertise in digital relating to pharmaceuticals," a Sanofi source said on Thursday.

Hudson, 51, has been CEO of Novartis Pharmaceuticals unit since 2016. He is a member of Novartis' executive committee.

Sanofi's management started look for a new boss months ago to replace Brandicourt, 63, who is approaching the company's age limit of 65.

Brandicourt was hired in 2015 to help revive the fortunes of France's biggest drugmaker and has been actively reshaping the business since.

(Reporting by Inti Landauro and Matthias Blamont)
Latest news about Olivier Brandicourt
 
