Business Leaders
Olivier Brandicourt

Birthday : 02/13/1956
Country of residence : Unknown
Olivier Brandicourt is a French businessperson who has been the head of 6 different companies

Sanofi shareholders reject 2019 bonus for former CEO Brandicourt

04/28/2020 | 11:27am EDT
FILE PHOTO: The logo of Sanofi is seen at the company's research and production centre in Vitry-sur-Seine

Shareholders of French drugmaker Sanofi on Tuesday rejected a proposal to pay a million euro bonus for 2019 to the group's former Chief executive Olivier Brandicourt.

Brandicourt had been widely critisised when he arrived at the company for pocketing a one-off welcome package of around 4 million euros (3.48 million pounds).

A presentation published on Sanofi's website stated Brandicourt was due to receive a fixed salary of 800,000 euros ($868,000) as well as a bonus of 1.16 million.

In a vote, more than 55% of shareholders rejected the proposed bonus.

Sanofi's chairman, Serge Weinberg, said in an online presentation the board would meet again to discuss the issue.

Brandicourt, a former executive with Germany's Bayer, joined Sanofi as CEO in 2015. He left the company at the end of August last year and was replaced by Paul Hudson, who joined from Switzerland's Novartis.

Under his tenure, Brandicourt reshaped Sanofi in a series of reorganisations and deals, including swapping the French group's animal health unit with the consumer healthcare operations of Germany's Boehringer Ingelheim in a $20 billion transaction.

Launches, such as eczema treatment Dupixent, cost-cutting measures and new priorities in research and development also helped the company return to profit, but Brandicourt and his teams failed to land two strategic acquisitions.

(Reporting by Matthias Blamont; editing by Barbara Lewis)
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
BAYER AG 0.03% 63.02 Delayed Quote.-13.45%
NOVARTIS -1.45% 86.75 Delayed Quote.-6.45%
SANOFI -1.30% 92.19 Real-time Quote.4.22%
