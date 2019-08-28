Medtronic's Omar Ishrak to Retire as CEO in April

By Colin Kellaher

Medtronic PLC (MDT) on Wednesday said Omar Ishrak plans to retire as chief executive on April 26, 2020, following the end of the current fiscal year.

The Dublin-based medical-technology company said it named Geoff Martha, currently executive vice president of its restorative-therapies group, to the newly created post of president, effective Nov. 1, adding that Mr. Martha will succeed Mr. Ishrak as CEO on April 27.

Medtronic said Mr. Ishrak, who has been chairman and CEO since June 2011, will become executive chairman.

Mr. Martha, who joined Medtronic in 2011, also will become a director on Nov. 1, expanding the size of the board to 12 members.

Medtronic said Mr. Martha, 49 years old, will receive an annual salary of $1.1 million and will be eligible for an annual bonus with a target of 150% of his base pay.

Medtronic said Brett Wall, currently senior vice president and president of the restorative-therapies group's brain-therapies division, will succeed Mr. Martha at the helm of the group.

