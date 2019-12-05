Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Business Leaders  >  All news

Business Leaders
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors 
HomeAll newsMost read newsBusiness Leaders Biography

Oscar Munoz

Age : 59
Public asset : 19,245,453 USD
Biography : Oscar Munoz is a businessperson who has been the head of 5 different companies.

United Airlines picks Scott Kirby to replace Oscar Munoz as CEO

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
12/05/2019 | 08:57am EST
FILE PHOTO: United Airlines president Scott Kirby speaks at O'Hare International Airport in Chicago

United Airlines on Thursday named insider Scott Kirby as its chief executive officer to succeed Oscar Munoz, who will take the role of executive chairman in May 2020.

Munoz took over as CEO of Chicago-based United in September 2015, aiming to build morale after years of strained labor relations. He replaced Jeff Smisek, who resigned because of probes into United's relationship with the Port Authority of New York.

Shortly after taking the helm, Munoz suffered a heart attack and received a transplant in January 2016.

"This eventual transition was widely anticipated by investors, though the timing of the announcement is perhaps a bit earlier than expected. We expect the shares to react positively today," Credit Suisse analyst Joe Caiado said in a note to investors.

Kirby stepped down as president of American Airlines Group Inc in 2016 to move to rival United, where he was recruited by Munoz as the company's president.

As part of the transition, United's current Chairman, Jane Garvey, will retire from the Board in May 2020, while Munoz will serve as executive chairman for a one-year term.

(Reporting by Rachit Vats in Bengaluru; Editing by Maju Samuel; Editing by Saumyadeb Chakrabarty)
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
AMERICAN AIRLINES GROUP INC. 0.33% 27.38 Delayed Quote.-14.73%
UNITED AIRLINES HOLDINGS, INC. -0.79% 88.17 Delayed Quote.5.30%
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news about Oscar Munoz
 
1  2  3  4  5  6  7  8  9  10Next
Most Read News
 
11/30WARREN BUFFETT : Berkshire Is Thwarted In Its Bid for Tech Data -- WSJ
DJ
08:25aREMO RUFFINI : Moncler plays down possible Kering tie-up amid luxury merger wave
RE
11/29WARREN BUFFETT : Buffett's Berkshire outbid for Tech Data - CNBC
RE
12/04ELON MUSK : British cave explorer felt 'branded a pedophile' by Elon Musk tweet
RE
12/04SUNDAR PICHAI : Under Pichai, Alphabet's moonshot projects may face more scrutiny
RE
11/29YUSAKU MAEZAWA : Japanese fashion tycoon Maezawa shows off $900 million SoftBank payday
RE
12/04SUMNER REDSTONE : CBS, Viacom complete merger in a win for Shari Redstone
RE

Popular Business Leaders
 
Bernard Arnault Jeff Bezos Michael Bloomberg Thierry Bolloré Martin Bouygues Richard Branson Thierry Breton Thomas Buberl Warren Buffett Fulvio Conti Tim Cook Jean-charles Decaux Leonardo Del Vecchio Herbert Diess John Elkann Guillaume Faury Carlos Ghosn Mike Henry Mark Hurd Carl Icahn Robert Iger Li Ka-shing Guido Kerkhoff John Legere Jack Ma Martina Merz Lakshmi Mittal Dennis Muilenburg Elon Musk Alexander Novak Michael O'leary Larry Page Mark Parker Philippe Petitcolin Patrick Pouyanné Alexandre Ricard Stéphane Richard Urs Rohner Wilbur Ross Hiroto Saikawa Charles Scharf Jean-dominique Senard Masayoshi Son Friede Springer Carlos Tavares Tidjane Thiam Peter Thiel Thomas Wellauer Martin Zielke Mark Zuckerberg
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group