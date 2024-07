July 31, 2024 at 07:37 am EDT

(Reuters) - Johnson Controls said on Wednesday that CEO George Oliver will retire and the building solutions provider appointed Patrick Decker as a director to its board following talks with activist investor Elliott Investment.

Elliott has built a more than $1 billion stake in Johnson Controls.

