Shares of industrial and transportation companies ticked down amid anixety ahead of the Federal Reserve's policy statement.

The Texas Manufacturing Outlook Survey fell to minus 17.5 in July from minus 15.1 in June, suggesting overall activity weakened from a month earlier.

Patrick Ottensmeyer, the railroad executive who helped engineer the blockbuster merger of Canadian Pacific Railway and Kansas City Southern, has died.

Write to Rob Curran at rob.curran@dowjones.com

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

07-29-24 1727ET