By Colin Kellaher

Patrick Ottensmeyer, the railroad executive who helped engineer the blockbuster merger of Canadian Pacific Railway and Kansas City Southern, has died.

Canadian Pacific Kansas City, the railroad company formed by the merger, announced Ottensmeyer's death on Monday.

Ottensmeyer served as president and chief executive of Kansas City Southern from 2015 until April 2023, when the merger closed.

Ottensmeyer, who was born in 1957, earlier this year joined the board of J.B. Hunt Transport Services and had also served as a director of Greenbrier since June 2023.

