By Colin Kellaher

Flex Ltd.'s chief financial officer, Paul Lundstrom, is leaving the manufacturing-services company at the end of the month to pursue another opportunity.

Flex on Wednesday said it has launched a search to identify a successor to Lundstrom, adding that Jaime Martinez, currently senior vice president of finance for the company's reliability-solutions segment, will step in as interim finance chief.

Lundstrom joined Flex as chief financial officer in September 2020.

Write to Colin Kellaher at colin.kellaher@wsj.com

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

07-24-24 0843ET