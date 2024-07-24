By Don Nico Forbes

Shares in Flex rose after the company posted a beat to earnings and said that Paul Lundstrom will step down as chief financial officer effective July 31.

Shares were up 9% to $32.42 in recent trading. Shares are up about 44% this year.

The electronics manufacturing services company said profit hit $139 million, or 34 cents a share. On an adjusted basis, EPS rose to 51 cents a share, beating analyst views of 41 cents.

Revenue came in at $6.31 billion, topping views of $5.90 billion.

Flex said that Jaime Martinez, who has over 20 years of experience with Flex, will takeover as CFO until a permanent replacement is found.

