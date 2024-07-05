Kingswood Holdings Ltd - London-based wealth and investment management company - Chief Executive Officer David Lawrence resigns, with the company appointing Peter Coleman as interim CEO effective immediately. Kingswood will soon start the search for a permanent CEO. Coleman is a fellow chartered accountant and has industry experience from his time at Succession Wealth and Wealth Wizards and as CEO of national IFA Positive Solutions.

Current stock price: 13.00 pence per share, down 1.9% on Friday afternoon in London

12-month change: down 38%

