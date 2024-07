July 25 (Reuters) - Brokerage firm Charles Schwab has appointed Michael Verdeschi as its chief financial officer, effective Oct. 1, according to a filing with the U.S. securities regulator on Thursday.

Verdeschi, who joined the company in May as the CFO, replaces Peter Crawford who is set to retire after a two-decade stint with the firm.

(Reporting by Arasu Kannagi Basil in Bengaluru; Editing by Mohammed Safi Shamsi)