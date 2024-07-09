Mr. Piyush Gupta is a Vice Chairman & Chief Executive Officer at DBS Group Holdings Ltd., a Chief Executive Officer at DBS Bank Ltd., a Chief Executive Officer & Director at DBS Bank Ltd., a Council Member at Asean Bankers Association, a Council Member at Asian Bureau of Finance & Economic Research, a Council Member at Singapore Business Federation, a Council Member at The Association of Banks in Singapore, a Managing Council Member at Indian Business Leaders Roundtable, a Member-Experts Group at The ASEAN Capital Markets Forum and a Member-Managing Council at Singapore Indian Development Association. He is on the Board of Directors at Infocomm Development Authority of Singapore, Enterprise Singapore, DBS Group Holdings Ltd., DBS Bank Ltd., Dr. Goh Keng Swee Scholarship Fund, Human Capital Leadership Institute, National Research Foundation, The Institute of Banking & Finance, The Institute of International Finance, Inc., The Islamic Bank of Asia Ltd., Global India Foundation, American Chamber of Commerce In Singapore, Asia Society and DBS Bank (Hong Kong) Ltd. Mr. Gupta was previously employed as a Chief Executive Officer by Citibank Bhd. He also served on the board at Mastercard Asia/Pacific Pte Ltd. He received his undergraduate degree from St. Stephens College and an MBA from Indian Institute of Management.

