STORY: ::July 9, 2024

::Trump will be 'open to cutting deals', which could suit China, says DBS CEO

::Singapore

::Piyush Gupta/DBS Group CEO

"Trump is a dealmaker. He's not ideologically driven to anything. And therefore, he will talk and game and narrative, but he'll be happy to cut deals. And I think in some ways that's helpful because the Chinese also like to cut deals, whereas the Democrats and I tend to be more ideologically driven. So the agenda on human rights and Xinjiang, etc., etc., Those are deeper rooted issues."

DBS is the largest bank in Singapore and Southeast Asia by asset size, and is now the largest shareholder in China's Shenzhen Rural Commercial Bank, which it said gave it a good footprint in the Greater Bay Area, according to its annual report published in March.