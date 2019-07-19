Log in
Paal Kibsgaard

Age : 51
Public asset : 12,222,316 USD
Linked companies : Schlumberger Limited.
Biography : Paal Kibsgaard is on the board of Katerra, Inc. and Chairman & Chief Executive Officer of Schlumberg

Schlumberger Elevates Le Peuch to CEO as Kibsgaard to Retire

07/19/2019 | 07:12am EDT

By Colin Kellaher

Schlumberger Ltd. (SLB) on Friday said Paal Kibsgaard will retire as chairman and chief executive, effective Aug. 1.

The oilfield-services company said Olivier Le Peuch, currently chief operating officer, will succeed Mr. Kibsgaard as CEO and join the board on that date.

Schlumberger said Mark Papa, a current non-independent director, will become non-executive chairman, while Peter Currie will continue to serve as lead independent director.

Mr. Kibsgaard, who has spent eight years as CEO and four years as chairman, is also retiring from the board.

Write to Colin Kellaher at colin.kellaher@wsj.com

