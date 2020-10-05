CoreLogic shareholder Kennedy Enterprises to vote against takeover bid

Parker Kennedy, general partner of Kennedy Enterprises and a former board member of CoreLogic, said CoreLogic's management and board, combined with its assets and market advantages, will deliver better returns than Senator and Cannae's bid. (https://refini.tv/2SuyIUc)

Earlier in September, the investment firms raised their bid for CoreLogic by a dollar to $66 per share to restart takeover negotiations after talks had stalled over their requests to review financial data.

Kennedy Enterprises holds a 1.6% stake in CoreLogic.

(Reporting by Ayanti Bera in Bengaluru; Editing by Shinjini Ganguli)