Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Accueil  >  All News

Business Leaders
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 
HomeAll NewsMost read newsBusiness Leaders Biography

Parker Kennedy

Age : 71
Public asset : 139,574,980 USD
Biography : Parker S. Kennedy is a businessperson who has been at the helm of 7 different companies and presentl

CoreLogic shareholder Kennedy Enterprises to vote against takeover bid

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
10/05/2020 | 12:51pm EDT

(Reuters) - CoreLogic Inc shareholder Kennedy Enterprises said on Monday it will vote against the proposed takeover bid from investment firms Cannae Holdings and Senator Investment Group for the U.S. property data and analytics firm.

Parker Kennedy, general partner of Kennedy Enterprises and a former board member of CoreLogic, said CoreLogic's management and board, combined with its assets and market advantages, will deliver better returns than Senator and Cannae's bid. (https://refini.tv/2SuyIUc)

Earlier in September, the investment firms raised their bid for CoreLogic by a dollar to $66 per share to restart takeover negotiations after talks had stalled over their requests to review financial data.

Kennedy Enterprises holds a 1.6% stake in CoreLogic.

(Reporting by Ayanti Bera in Bengaluru; Editing by Shinjini Ganguli)
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
FIRST AMERICAN FINANCIAL CORPORATION 1.95% 53.22 Delayed Quote.-10.49%
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
Latest news about Parker Kennedy
 
12:51pPARKER KENNEDY : CoreLogic shareholder Kennedy Enterprises to vote against takeover bid
RE
12:16pELON MUSK : Musk to visit SpaceX launchpad after mission aborts, delays
RE
10/03LARRY ELLISON : Larry Ellison's TikTok Bid Puts Oracle Chairman Back in the Spotlight
DJ
10/03CATHERINE MACGREGOR : Engie appoints oil services executive to execute new renewables strategy
RE
10/02CATHERINE MACGREGOR : Engie appoints oil services executive to execute new renewables strategy
RE
10/02A. PANDE : Canada's Suncor Energy to cut up to 15% of jobs as pandemic crushes oil demand
RE
10/02BRUCE LINTON : Bruce Linton-led Gage Cannabis plans Canadian listing in first quarter
RE
10/02ELON MUSK : Tesla CEO Musk suggests India entry in 2021
RE
10/01CARL ICAHN : Activist investor Icahn brings son back, lays out succession plan
RE
10/01DAVID HENRY : Big U.S. banks to report profit plunge as pandemic recession takes hold
RE
10/01WENDY LUCAS-BULL : South Africa's Absa chairwoman Lucas-Bull joins Shoprite board
RE
10/01STUART JACKSON : Seadrill names Stuart Jackson as new CEO to lead restructuring
RE
09/30STEFAN LARSSON : PVH President Larsson to take over as CEO in February
RE
09/30ADITYA MITTAL : ArcelorMittal commits to becoming carbon neutral by 2050
RE
09/29TIM COOK : Apple grants CEO Tim Cook first major stock package since 2011
RE
1  2  3  4  5  6  7  8  9  10Next
Most Read News
 
09/28ELON MUSK : Musk plans IPO for SpaceX's Starlink business
RE
09/29ROBERT PEUGEOT : Fiat Chrysler, Peugeot Reveal Board of New Combined Entity
DJ
09/29PETER THIEL : Thiel-backed fintech Deposit Solutions launches in United States
RE
10/01DAVID HENRY : Big U.S. banks to report profit plunge as pandemic recession takes hold
RE
10/02ELON MUSK : Tesla CEO Musk suggests India entry in 2021
RE
10/02BRUCE LINTON : Bruce Linton-led Gage Cannabis plans Canadian listing in first quarter
RE
09/29TIM COOK : Apple grants CEO Tim Cook first major stock package since 2011
RE

Popular Business Leaders
 
Bernard Arnault Mary Barra Werner Baumann Sébastien Bazin Jeff Bezos Vincent Bolloré Martin Bouygues Richard Branson Markus Braun Warren Buffett Bertrand Camus Jean-pierre Clamadieu Jean-charles Decaux Leonardo Del Vecchio Herbert Diess Patrick Drahi Larry Ellison Jean-paul Faugère Antoine Frérot Bill Gates Thomas Gottstein David Henry Peter King Jens Bodo Koch Arnaud Lagardère Jack Ma Catherine Macgregor Trevor Milton Aditya Mittal James Murdoch Elon Musk Satya Nadella Michael O'leary Sundar Pichai Henri Poupart-lafarge Patrick Pouyanné Sumner Redstone Alexandre Ricard Kasper Rorsted David Simon Peter Thiel Gilberto Tomazoni Philippe Varin François Villeroy De Galhau Axel Weber Dieter Zetsche Martin Zielke Mark Zuckerberg Luca De Meo
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Les cotations sont fournies par Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ et vwd Group