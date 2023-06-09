Advanced search
Pascal Daloz

Age : 52
Public asset : 120,410,407 USD
Biography : Presently, Pascal Daloz occupies the position of Chief Operating & Financial Officer at Dassault...

Dassault Systemes Targets Significant Mid-Term Growth; Names Pascal Daloz CEO

06/09/2023 | 01:33am EDT
By Giulia Petroni

Dassault Systemes plans to reach double-digits revenue growth and double its earnings per share in the mid term, it said on Friday ahead of the capital markets day.

The French software company's aim is to grow revenue and reach non-IFRS EPS of between 2.20 euros and 2.40 euros ($2.36-$2.58) in 2028. Non-IFRS EPS was EUR1.13 in 2022.

Dassault Systemes also said it has appointed current Deputy Chief Executive Officer Pascal Daloz as chief executive. The appointment should become effective on Jan. 1, 2024.

Bernard Charles, currently chairman and CEO, will continue to serve as chairman of the board of directors.


Write to Giulia Petroni at giulia.petroni@wsj.com


(END) Dow Jones Newswires

06-09-23 0132ET
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
DASSAULT SYSTÈMES SE -0.02% 41.21 Real-time Quote.23.03%
