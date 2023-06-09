Dassault Systemes Targets Significant Mid-Term Growth; Names Pascal Daloz CEO

By Giulia Petroni



Dassault Systemes plans to reach double-digits revenue growth and double its earnings per share in the mid term, it said on Friday ahead of the capital markets day.

The French software company's aim is to grow revenue and reach non-IFRS EPS of between 2.20 euros and 2.40 euros ($2.36-$2.58) in 2028. Non-IFRS EPS was EUR1.13 in 2022.

Dassault Systemes also said it has appointed current Deputy Chief Executive Officer Pascal Daloz as chief executive. The appointment should become effective on Jan. 1, 2024.

Bernard Charles, currently chairman and CEO, will continue to serve as chairman of the board of directors.

