Patrick Drahi

Age : 56
Public asset : 2,887,047,121 USD
Patrick Drahi is an entrepreneur and businessperson who founded Altice SA, Altice Europe NV and Alti

Altice Europe shareholders approve buyout by founder Drahi - union

01/07/2021 | 07:38am EST
AMSTERDAM (Reuters) - Altice Europe' shareholders approved a buyout by founder and majority owner Patrick Drahi to take the telecoms and cable company private, a representative for Dutch shareholders union VEB said on Thursday.

Altice Europe's shareholders met in Amsterdam on Thursday to vote on a series of items, including Drahi's bid, which initially drew heavy criticism from several minority shareholders, prompting the Franco-Israeli tycoon to raise his offer per share to 5.35 from 4.11 euros.

"They were all passed," said David Tomic of the VEB, referring to the resolutions put forward by Altice. "I don't have the exact numbers but they will be published on the company website in the course of today."

(Reporting by Toby Sterling; writing by Mathieu Rosemain; editing by Jason Neely)


© Reuters 2021 / Crédit photo © Maxppp
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
ALTICE EUROPE N.V. 0.00% 5.322 Real-time Quote.-0.08%
ALTICE USA, INC. 0.30% 36.92 Delayed Quote.-2.51%
