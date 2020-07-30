Altice's owner Drahi says Huawei 5G equipment are the best

Sources told Reuters last week that France, where Altice Europe owns the second-biggest telecoms operator SFR, was effectively aiming to phase out Huawei from mobile networks.

SFR uses Huawei equipment on its mobile network.

"For me, Huawei, are the best," Franco-Israeli tycoon Patrick Drahi told analysts in a call. "They are not the cheapest... but they are the best."

"I am not in charge of national security. If the government does not want that we use such or such provider, that is fine," he added. "This is very political. It is in discussions. I am optimistic."

