Patrick Drahi

Age : 55
Public asset : 2,090,664,761 USD
Biography : Patrick Drahi is an entrepreneur and businessperson who founded Altice SA, Altice Europe NV and Alti

Altice's owner Drahi says Huawei 5G equipment are the best

07/30/2020 | 12:16pm EDT
FILE PHOTO: Huawei logo at Huawei Technologies France in Boulogne-Billancourt

Huawei is the best equipment maker when it comes to 5G mobile gear, the majority-owner of Altice Europe said on Thursday amid growing pressure from the United States on Europe to avoid the Chinese firm's products.

Sources told Reuters last week that France, where Altice Europe owns the second-biggest telecoms operator SFR, was effectively aiming to phase out Huawei from mobile networks.

SFR uses Huawei equipment on its mobile network.

"For me, Huawei, are the best," Franco-Israeli tycoon Patrick Drahi told analysts in a call. "They are not the cheapest... but they are the best."

"I am not in charge of national security. If the government does not want that we use such or such provider, that is fine," he added. "This is very political. It is in discussions. I am optimistic."

(Reporting by Matthias Blamont; editing by Diane Craft; Writing by Mathieu Rosemain)
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
ALTICE EUROPE N.V. -1.28% 3.785 Delayed Quote.-33.30%
ALTICE USA, INC. -0.56% 25.05 Delayed Quote.-7.86%
ERICSSON AB -2.06% 99.02 Delayed Quote.23.96%
NOKIA OYJ -1.89% 3.6075 Delayed Quote.11.56%
