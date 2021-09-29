Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. News
  3. Accueil
  4. All News

Business Leaders
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 
HomeAll NewsMost read newsBusiness Leaders Biography

Patrick Drahi

Age : 56
Public asset : 7,201,063,607 USD
Biography : Founder of Altice SA, Altice Europe NV and Altice International SARL, Patrick Drahi is an entreprene

Exclusive: Telecoms tycoon Drahi in talks to buy French satellite firm Eutelsat - sources

09/29/2021 | 11:49am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
FILE PHOTO: Patrick Drahi, Franco-Israeli businessman and founder of cable and mobile telecoms company Altice Group attends the inauguration of the Altice Campus in Paris

By Gwénaëlle Barzic and Pamela Barbaglia

PARIS (Reuters) - Telecoms tycoon Patrick Drahi is in talks to buy French firm Eutelsat in a deal that would see one of his investment vehicles take direct control of the Paris-listed satellite operator, two sources familiar with the matter told Reuters.

Drahi is working with banks on the project and recently made a bid approach for Eutelsat which has a market value of 2.3 billion euros ($1.96 billion) and is backed by state investor Bpifrance with a 20% stake, the sources said, speaking on condition of anonymity.

Eutelsat, one of the world's leading commercial satellite operators, has turned down Drahi's initial proposal, one of the sources said, adding the price was deemed too low but talks remained active.

Patrick Drahi and Eutelsat were not immediately available for comment.

Bpifrance declined to comment.

($1 = 1.1714 euros)

(Reporting by Gwenaelle Barzic and Pamela Barbaglia; Editing by Kirsten Donovan)


© Reuters 2021
Most Read News
 
09/22WILLIAM ACKMAN : Ackman's Pershing Square fund surges as Universal soars in stock debut
RE
09/24CATHIE WOOD : Chinese crackdown on bitcoin another blow to Cathie Wood's ARK ETF
RE
09/22CATHIE WOOD : ARK's Cathie Wood says Wall Street not in a bubble
RE
09/24ELON MUSK : New semiconductor plants will end global auto chip shortage next year -Tesla's Musk
RE
09/28JAMIE DIMON : Exclusive-JPMorgan's Dimon cautions a U.S. default would be 'potentially catastrophic'
RE
09/24BARRY DILLER : Stock Futures Weaken After Evergrande Payment Deadline Passes
DJ
09/24DAVID LI : Exclusive-China is unlikely to approve Baidu's $3.6 billion purchase of JOYY's YY Live -sources
RE
Latest news about Patrick Drahi
 
11:49aPATRICK DRAHI : Telecoms tycoon Drahi in talks to buy French satellite firm Eutelsat - sources
RE
09/07PATRICK DRAHI : Changes Expected at BT Following Drahi's Stake Buildup, Deutsche Telekom CEO Says -Bloomberg
DJ
08/17UK's BT taps Crozier as chairman to help drive transformation
RE
08/17UK's BT taps Crozier as chairman to help drive transformation
RE
07/30XAVIER NIEL : French billionaire Niel bids $3.7 billion to take Iliad private
RE
07/30French billionaire Niel bids $3.7 bln to take Iliad private
RE

Popular Business Leaders
 