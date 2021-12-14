Log in
Patrick Drahi

Age : 56
Public asset : 9,694,016,624 USD
Biography : Founder of Altice SA, Altice Europe NV, Altice UK SARL and Altice International SARL, Patrick Drahi

Patrick Drahi ups stake in Britain's BT to 18%

12/14/2021 | 02:10am EST
FILE PHOTO: Patrick Drahi, Franco-Israeli businessman and founder of cable and mobile telecoms company Altice Group attends the inauguration of the Altice Campus in Paris

LONDON (Reuters) - Franco-Israeli telecoms entrepreneur Patrick Drahi said on Tuesday he had increased his stake in Britain's BT to 18%, but added that he did not intend to launch a takeover.

(Reporting by Paul Sandle; Editing by Kate Holton)


© Reuters 2021
