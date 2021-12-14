Log in
Patrick Drahi
Age :
56
Public asset :
9,694,016,624 USD
Linked companies :
Altice USA, Inc.
-
Altice Europe N.V.
Biography :
Founder of Altice SA, Altice Europe NV, Altice UK SARL and Altice International SARL, Patrick Drahi
» Read more
Patrick Drahi ups stake in Britain's BT to 18%
12/14/2021 | 02:10am EST
LONDON (Reuters) - Franco-Israeli telecoms entrepreneur Patrick Drahi said on Tuesday he had increased his stake in Britain's BT to 18%, but added that he did not intend to launch a takeover.
(Reporting by Paul Sandle; Editing by Kate Holton)
© Reuters 2021
Stocks mentioned in the article
Change
Last
1st jan.
ALTICE USA, INC.
-2.79%
14.65
-61.32%
12/07
ELON MUSK
: Tesla's Musk says Biden's electric vehicle bill should not pass Congress
RE
12/13
AMANCIO ORTEGA
: New double act reinforces Ortega family grip on Inditex
RE
12/10
ANDREA ORCEL
: how did things go sour?
RE
12/10
PATRICK DRAHI
: Britain's BT awaits top investor Drahi's next move as takeover ban expires
RE
12/10
ANDREA ORCEL
: Santander ordered to pay Orcel $76 million after losing court battle
RE
12/07
TIM COOK
: Apple's Tim Cook signed $275 billion deal to placate China - The Information
RE
12/09
ANDREA ORCEL
: UniCredit shines on Orcel's $18 billion investor payout promise
RE
Latest news about Patrick Drahi
02:23a
Patrick Drahi Rules Out Offer for BT Group After Raising Stake to 18%
MT
02:11a
Drahi ups stake in Britain's BT to 18%
RE
02:11a
Patrick Drahi ups stake in Britain's BT to 18%
T3
02:10a
PATRICK DRAHI
: Patrick Drahi ups stake in Britain's BT to 18%
RE
12/13
BT CEO, UK Digital Secretary To Discuss Potential Takeover By Patrick Drahi
MT
12/10
PATRICK DRAHI
: Britain's BT awaits top investor Drahi's next move as takeover ban expires
RE
12/10
Britain's BT awaits top investor Drahi's next move as takeover ban expires
T3