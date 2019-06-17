Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Business Leaders  >  All news

Business Leaders
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors 
HomeAll newsMost read newsBusiness Leaders Biography

Patrick Drahi

Age : 55
Public asset : 1,268,732,473 USD
Linked companies : Altice USA Inc - Altice Europe NV
Biography : Patrick Drahi is an entrepreneur and businessperson who founded Altice SA, Altice USA, Inc., Altice

Sotheby's snapped up by French tycoon Drahi for $3.7 billion

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
06/17/2019 | 03:31pm EDT
FILE PHOTO: A woman stands in front of Andy Warhol's

PARIS/BOSTON (Reuters) - Franco-Israeli cable magnate Patrick Drahi made a surprise move into the art world by snapping up Sotheby's in a deal worth $3.7 billion, marking the art auction house's return to private ownership after 31 years.

The acquisition allows Drahi to join French billionaire Francois Pinault - who owns Sotheby's main rival Christie's - at the top of the art world and New York society.

Drahi joins an exclusive club of French billionaires active in the global art market, which also includes LVMH's boss Bernard Arnault through his Louis Vuitton foundation.

Drahi's expansion in the United States also has echoes of former Vivendi boss Jean-Marie Messier, who turned a struggling French water company into a global media giant with stakes in established U.S. institutions.

The deal also marks a new chapter for the 275-year-old auction house that became a destination for a new generation of wealth created on Wall Street, in Silicon Valley and around the world.

In many ways, being public put Sotheby's at a competitive disadvantage to its main U.S. rival Christie's, which was already private, art experts said.

"Now the company can become more flexible and nimble as a privately-held enterprise and it will be interesting to see the changes that will be made," said Abigail Asher, a partner at international art consultants Guggenheim, Asher.

Founded in London in 1744 before expanding overseas in the 20th century, Sotheby's had the distinction of being the oldest company listed on the New York Stock Exchange.

Famous items sold by Sotheby's include the collections of the late Duchess of Windsor, the personal collection of artist Andy Warhol and Edvard Munch's painting "The Scream".

Sotheby's said BidFair USA, an acquisition vehicle set up by Drahi, had offered $57 in cash per share to buy it out. The offer represented a premium of 61% to Sotheby's closing price on Friday, and gives it a market capitalization of $2.6 billion.

LOEB WELCOMES DEAL

The art world has been a favorite in recent times for investors looking to make extra returns in a world of ultra-low interest rates, with the prices of many expensive works of art having steadily increased.

A report published by Swiss bank UBS and Art Basel in March said that the global art market had enjoyed another uptick in 2018.

Drahi - who is better known for engineering debt-fueled acquisitions in the cable and telecom business through the Altice group he controls - said he would be funding the takeover through financing arranged by French bank BNP Paribas and by equity provided by his own funds.

Drahi has also been selling non-core assets in recent years to ease concerns over the debt levels of his businesses.

The businessman said he would not be selling shares in his Altice Europe business, but would be cashing in a small stake in his Altice USA division. Shares in Altice USA fell around 2% on Monday.

Born in Morocco, Drahi, 55, was trained at the selective Polytechnique school in Paris, and holds dual French and Israeli citizenship.

Despite controlling influential French media outlets such as leftist bible Liberation and the country's most-watched news channel BFM TV, Drahi has shied away from elite gatherings of France’s establishment and spends much of his time between Switzerland, the United States and Israel.

"This investment will further demonstrate the anchoring of my family in the United States, a country where we have been very welcomed since the successful acquisitions of Suddenlink in 2015, Cablevision in 2016 and just recently Cheddar," Drahi said in a statement, referring to the two U.S. cable companies and an online news network respectively.

He said he had full confidence in Sotheby's management and did not expect any change to the company's strategy.

About five years ago, Sotheby's ended a long-running fight with activist investor Daniel Loeb's hedge fund Third Point, by asking Loeb and two associates to join Sotheby's board, and Loeb was instrumental in hiring Smith as CEO.

Loeb, a prominent art collector, on Monday praised the sale.

The price "affirms the value we saw when we first invested in Sotheby’s, and rewards long-term investors like Third Point who believed in its potential," Loeb told Reuters.

BNP Paribas and Morgan Stanley advised Drahi, while LionTree Advisors worked on behalf of Sotheby's.

(Reporting by Sudip Kar-Gupta, Svea Herbst-Bayliss, Mathieu Rosemain and Nivedita Balu; Editing by Deepa Babington)

By Sudip Kar-Gupta, Svea Herbst-Bayliss and Mathieu Rosemain
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
ALTICE EUROPE 1.32% 2.91 Delayed Quote.69.04%
ALTICE USA INC 2.49% 23.89 Delayed Quote.40.80%
SOTHEBYS 0.32% 56.315 Delayed Quote.-10.95%
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news about Patrick Drahi
 
06/17PATRICK DRAHI : Sotheby's snapped up by French tycoon Drahi for $3.7 billion
RE
2018PATRICK DRAHI : Drahi hits Altice reset button to court wary investors
RE
2016PATRICK DRAHI : Patrick Drahi Makes $2 Billion Share Offer for Full Control of SFR
DJ
2016PATRICK DRAHI : U.S. FCC approves Altice purchase of Cablevision Systems
RE
2015PATRICK DRAHI : Altice expands in U.S. with $17.7 billion Cablevision deal
RE
2015PATRICK DRAHI : French Telecoms Tycoon Drahi to Hire Alcatel-Lucent CEO Combes for Top Jobs
DJ
2015PATRICK DRAHI : Patrick Drahi to Move Altice to the Netherlands
DJ
2015PATRICK DRAHI : Drahi Boosts Media Holdings With NextRadioTV Buy
DJ
2015PATRICK DRAHI : Altice's Goei would buy KPN, but not in talks - Dutch paper
RE
2015PATRICK DRAHI : France economy minister to meet Altice owner Drahi
RE
1  2  3  4  5  6  7  8  9  10Next
Advertisement
Most Read News
 
06/11WILLIAM ACKMAN : Investor Ackman opposes United Technologies' aerospace merger with Raytheon - source
RE
06/15DANIEL LOEB : We're Listening, but... -- WSJ
DJ
02:48aJACK MA : Alibaba puts CFO in charge of investment in major management reshuffle
RE
06/13NELSON PELTZ : Peltz's Trian picks up 6% stake in Britain's Ferguson
RE
06/12FRIEDE SPRINGER : KKR offers 40% premium to buy out Axel Springer minorities
RE
06/12PHILIP GREEN : Philip Green's Arcadia avoids collapse as creditors back deal
RE
06/12CARLOS GHOSN : Proxy advisers lob rare rebuke against Nissan CEO Saikawa
RE

Popular Business Leaders
 
Paul Achleitner William Ackman Anil Ambani Luciano Benetton Jeff Bezos Warren Buffett Tim Cook Benjamin De Rothschild Elmar Degenhart Leonardo Del Vecchio Jamie Dimon Patrick Drahi John Elkann Sergio Ermotti Pierre Fabre Guillaume Faury Carlos Ghosn Terry Gou Philip Green Ralph Hamers Carl Icahn Daniel Loeb Jack Ma Ross Mcewan Lakshmi Mittal Dennis Muilenburg Elon Musk Xavier Niel Robert Peugeot Hasso Plattner Thomas Rabe Alexandre Ricard Kasper Rorsted Wilbur Ross Hubert Sagnières Eric Schmidt Charles Schwab Jean-dominique Senard Ulrich Spiesshofer Friede Springer Bernard Tapie Carlos Tavares Johannes Teyssen Patrick Thomas François Villeroy De Galhau John Williamson Martin Winterkorn Steve Wynn Dieter Zetsche Mark Zuckerberg
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About