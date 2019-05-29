Log in
Patrick Pouyanné

Birthday : 06/24/1963
Country of residence : Unknown
Linked companies : Total SA - Capgemini SE
Biography : Patrick Pouyanné is a French businessperson who has been at the helm of 6 different companies is on

Pouyanne says Anadarko Africa assets at heart of Total's strategy

05/29/2019 | 07:03am EDT
FILE PHOTO: Total CEO Pouyanne attends a session of the St. Petersburg International Economic Forum

PARIS (Reuters) - Anadarko's Africa assets are at the heart of Total's strategy to remain a leading major in Africa and the global liquefied natural gas (LNG) market, Chief Executive Officer Patrick Pouyanne, told shareholders on Wednesday.

"The deal demonstrates our capacity to be opportunistic and agile," Pouyanne said during a presentation at the company's annual shareholders' meeting in Paris.

"Anadarko assets representing around 3 billion barrels of reserves resources which we'll acquire for $8.8 billion are plainly at the heart of our growth strategy focused on our strengths. Africa and LNG in Mozambique, Africa and deep offshore in South Africa and Ghana, and in Algeria," he said.

Pouyanne added that the deal would also strengthen Total's position as number two in the global LNG segment and that it would have no negative impact on the company's shareholders return policy.

(Reporting by Bate Felix, Editing by Dominique Vidalon)

