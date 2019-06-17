ADR Shares End Mostly Lower; Infineon, Airbus Trade Actively

By Patrick Thomas and Dave Sebastian

International stocks trading in New York closed mostly lower on Monday.

The S&P/BNY Mellon index of American depositary receipts fell 0.13% to 137.35. The European index was down 0.24% to 128.85, the Asian index increased 0.13% to 156.75, the Latin American index declined 0.41% to 237.02 and the emerging markets index ticked down 0.03% to 291.31.

Infineon Technologies AG (IFNNY) and Airbus SE (EADSY) were among those ADRs that traded most actively.

Shares of Infineon Technologies declined 3.8% to $15.49 Monday. The German semiconductor said Monday it approved a capital increase to raise about 1.5 billion euros ($1.68 billion) in gross proceeds, which it plans to use to help fund its recent takeover of Cypress Semiconductor. The company said the the capital increase will be conducted through an accelerated bookbuilding. Infineon said earlier this month that it will acquire Cypress Semiconductor for EUR8.4 billion.

Shares of Airbus (EADSY) improved 2.4% to $35.09 after it said on Monday that it plans to develop its longest-range single-aisle plane yet. Airbus said the A321XLR, an upgrade to its popular A321neo narrow-body plane, is expected to enter service in 2023. The company said the plane is being designed to fly 4,700 nautical miles and connect cities such as Barcelona and Chicago.

Deutsche Lufthansa AG (DLAKY) shares declined more than 11% to $17.59 Monday after the German carrier issued a profit warning for its fiscal year outlook. Lufthansa said Sunday that its 2019 margin on its adjusted earnings before interest and taxes will be between 5.5% and 6.5%.

Shares of Ryanair Holdings PLC also slid about 4% to $62.45 Monday.

Write to Patrick Thomas at patrick.thomas@wsj.com