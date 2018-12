By Patrick Thomas



ACQUIRER: Accenture PLC (ACN), a global consulting firm based in Ireland.

TARGET: Enaxis Consulting, a Houston-based provider of digital transformation services to oil and gas and airline companies.

PRICE: Not disclosed

RATIONALE: The acquisition is part of Accenture's plan to grow its oil and gas business, the company said.

EXPECTED CLOSE: Has closed.

STOCK MOVES: Shares of Accenture were up 1.3% Monday afternoon.

Write to Patrick Thomas at patrick.thomas@wsj.com