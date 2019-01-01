Activision Blizzard Puts CFO on Paid Leave, Intends to Fire Him

By Patrick Thomas



Activision Blizzard put its chief financial officer on paid leave, and intends to fire him, the company said in a securities filing Monday.

The company said it intends to fire CFO Spencer Neumann for reasons unrelated to its financial reporting or disclosure procedures, unless he demonstrates his termination is not justified.

Mr. Neumann became CFO in May 2017. Prior to joining the company, he held several positions at Walt Disney, including CFO and executive vice president of Global Guest Experience of Walt Disney Parks and Resorts.

Starting Tuesday, Activision's operating chief, Dennis Durkin, will take over as CFO. Mr. Durkin, 48, joined Activision in 2012 as CFO but moved to COO in May of 2017 when Mr. Neumann succeeded him.

The company declined to comment beyond its filling.

Write to Patrick Thomas at patrick.thomas@wsj.com