Patrick Thomas

Birthday : 06/16/1947
Place of birth : France
Biography : Patrick Webster Thomas is a British businessperson who has been the head of 5 different companies an

Agilent 4th-Quarter Profit Rises

11/19/2018 | 11:15pm CET

By Patrick Thomas

Agilent Technologies Inc. (A) reported an increase in its fourth-quarter revenue and profit as the manufacturer said it benefited from introducing new products and worked to differentiate its services.

The Santa Clara, California-based company reported a profit of $195 million, or 61 cents a share, compared with $177 million, or 54 cents a share, a year ago.

Agilent reported adjusted earnings of 81 cents a share. Analysts polled by FactSet were expecting earnings of 66 cents a share, or 74 cents a share on an adjusted basis.

Revenue rose to $1.29 billion from $1.19 billion a year earlier. Analysts had expected $1.25 billion of revenue.

For the year, the company reported revenue increased to $4.91 billion from $4.47 billion a year earlier.

For the 2019 fiscal year, the company said it expects revenue between $5.13 billion and $5.17 billion along with adjusted per-share earnings between $3 and $3.05.

Agilent also said its board had authorized a $1.75 billion share-buyback program.

Write to Patrick Thomas at patrick.thomas@wsj.com

