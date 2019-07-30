Allstate Corp Profit Rises

By Patrick Thomas



Allstate Corp. (ALL) said its profit rose for its second quarter as insurance premiums grew by 6% from a year earlier.

The Northbrook, Ill.-based insurance company reported a profit of $851 million, or $2.44 a share, compared with $717 million, or $1.91 a share, a year ago.

The company reported adjusted earnings of $2.18 a share. Analysts polled by FactSet were expecting earnings of $1.40 a share, or $1.54 a share on an adjusted basis.

The company said its results were due to higher earned premium and net investment income, partially offset by increased catastrophe losses.

Catastrophe losses totaled $1.07 billion for the quarter, up from $906 million a year earlier.

Revenue rose 10.3% to $11.14 billion from $10.10 billion a year earlier. Property and casualty insurance premiums written rose 6% to $9.39 billion.

Write to Patrick Thomas at patrick.thomas@wsj.com