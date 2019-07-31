Log in
Allstate Shares Rise After 2Q Earnings Beat

07/31/2019

By Patrick Thomas

Shares of Allstate Corp. (ALL) were up about 6% to $108.10 Wednesday, a day after the company posted higher-than-expected earnings for its second quarter.

The Northbrook, Ill.-based insurance company reported a profit of $851 million and adjusted earnings of $2.18 a share. Analysts polled by FactSet expected $1.54 a share on an adjusted basis.

Revenue in the quarter rose 10.3% to $11.14 billion from $10.10 billion a year earlier. Net premiums written increased 6% for the quarter, which reflects policy growth in the Allstate Esurance brands and higher-average premiums for auto and homeowner insurance across all its brands, Glenn Shapiro, president of Allstate Personal Lines said on a conference call with analysts.

Analysts at MKM Partners maintained a buy rating on the stock.

"Over time, it is expected to perform better than the general market, but there is significant volatility in the short term," the analysts said in a research note. "We continue to believe the company can achieve better growth over time."

Write to Patrick Thomas at patrick.thomas@wsj.com

JOHNSON MATTHEY PLC 0.00% 3210 Delayed Quote.14.86%
THE ALLSTATE CORPORATION 5.47% 107.4 Delayed Quote.29.98%
