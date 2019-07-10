Log in
Patrick Thomas

Birthday : 06/16/1947
Place of birth : France
Linked companies : Johnson Matthey PLC - Akzo Nobel NV
Biography : Patrick Webster Thomas is a British businessperson who has been the head of 5 different companies an

Altaire Recalls Certain Products from CVS

07/10/2019 | 08:22pm EDT

By Patrick Thomas

Altaire Pharmaceuticals Inc. said Wednesday that it is voluntarily recalling some of its eye drop products sold at CVS Health Corp. (CVS).

The company said the recall of certain over-the-counter drops, ointments and solutions meant for the eyes is a precautionary measure due to management concerns regarding the sufficiency of quality assurance controls over critical systems in the factory.

The Food and Drug Administration has determined these issues indicate a lack of sterility assurance, the company said.

Write to Patrick Thomas at patrick.thomas@wsj.com

Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
CVS HEALTH CORPORATION 1.00% 55.38 Delayed Quote.-16.32%
