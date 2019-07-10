Altaire Recalls Certain Products from CVS

By Patrick Thomas

Altaire Pharmaceuticals Inc. said Wednesday that it is voluntarily recalling some of its eye drop products sold at CVS Health Corp. (CVS).

The company said the recall of certain over-the-counter drops, ointments and solutions meant for the eyes is a precautionary measure due to management concerns regarding the sufficiency of quality assurance controls over critical systems in the factory.

The Food and Drug Administration has determined these issues indicate a lack of sterility assurance, the company said.

