Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Business Leaders  >  All news

Business Leaders
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors 
HomeAll newsMost read newsBusiness Leaders Biography

Patrick Thomas

Birthday : 06/16/1947
Place of birth : France
Linked companies : Johnson Matthey PLC - Akzo Nobel NV
Biography : Patrick Webster Thomas is a British businessperson who has been the head of 5 different companies an

American Express Acquires Airport Lounge App LoungeBuddy

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
03/11/2019 | 04:05pm EDT

By Patrick Thomas

American Express Co. (AXP) said Monday it is acquiring the airport lounge finder app LoungeBuddy as the credit-card company looks to expand one of its most popular rewards to premium card members.

The app LoungeBuddy allows travelers to find, book and access airport lounges worldwide. The acquisition is expected to be completed in April. Financial terms of the deal weren't disclosed.

AmEx said it has partnered with LoungeBuddy since 2017 to provide information to its mobile app for the more than 1,200 airport lounges that its platinum card and centurion members can access.

The San Francisco-based LoungeBuddy app was founded in 2013. After the acquisition, AmEx said the app will operate as a wholly-owned subsidiary under the leadership of its original founders.

"The expansive airport lounge access we offer our premium card members through the global lounge collection is among the most popular travel benefits we offer," the company said in a statement. "With the acquisition of LoungeBuddy, we will be able to leverage its cutting-edge platform to develop additional ways to become an essential part of our Card Members' digital lives."

Write to Patrick Thomas at patrick.thomas@wsj.com

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news about Patrick Thomas
 
04:05pPATRICK THOMAS : American Express Acquires Airport Lounge App LoungeBuddy
DJ
03/08PATRICK THOMAS : GE CEO Culp's 2018 Total Compensation $15.4 Million -- 2nd Update
DJ
03/04PATRICK THOMAS : Wells Fargo Hires Strategic Enterprise Risk Chief
DJ
03/04PATRICK THOMAS : Century Link Delays Annual Filing on Material Weakness Discovery in Level 3 Acquisition
DJ
03/01PATRICK THOMAS : U.S. Manufacturing PMI Notches Down in February
DJ
02/14PATRICK THOMAS : California Pipeline to Use Natural Gas Generated From Cow Manure
DJ
02/12PATRICK THOMAS : Activision Blizzard to Cut Staff in Broad Restructuring -- Update
DJ
02/12PATRICK THOMAS : Activision Blizzard to Cut Staff in Broad Restructuring
DJ
02/11PATRICK THOMAS : Casinos' Revenue Cools Off As Chinese Economy Slows -- WSJ
DJ
02/08PATRICK THOMAS : Justice Department Sues Lockheed Martin Over Alleged Kickbacks In Nuclear-Site Cleanup Project
DJ
02/08PATRICK THOMAS : High-Rollers Cool Their Bets as Chinese Economy Slows
DJ
02/06PATRICK THOMAS : CBS Corp. Names Bill Owens to Lead '60 Minutes'
DJ
01/31PATRICK THOMAS : DowDuPont Sales Flat as Lower Demand Dents Growth
DJ
01/29PATRICK THOMAS : Boston Properties Revenue Rises, Beats Expectations
DJ
01/29PATRICK THOMAS : EBay to Pay Its First-Ever Dividend
DJ
1  2  3  4  5  6  7  8  9  10Next
Advertisement
Most Read News
 
03/04ELON MUSK : Musk says $35,000 Model 3 to reach volume production mid-year
RE
03/05ROBERT IGER : Disney Reduces Iger's Pay In Fox Deal -- WSJ
DJ
03/05ELON MUSK : Top Tesla shareholder says Musk 'doesn't need to be CEO' - Barron's
RE
03/07CARLOS GHOSN : Ghosn Leaves Jail With Trial Ahead -- WSJ
DJ
03/05CARLOS GHOSN : Ousted Nissan boss Ghosn to leave prison after court rejects prosecutors' appeal
RE
03/06CARLOS GHOSN : In cap and mask, ousted Nissan boss Ghosn leaves Japan jail after $9 million bail
RE
02:19pELON MUSK : Tesla's Musk nears deadline to respond to SEC contempt bid
RE

Popular Business Leaders
 
Frank Appel Jeff Bezos Lloyd Blankfein Vincent Bolloré Warren Buffett Hubert Burda Kenneth Chenault Jean-pierre Clamadieu Tim Cook Michael Dell Diego Della Valle Oleg Deripaska Jamie Dimon Ralph Dommermuth Larry Ellison Sergio Ermotti Laurence Fink Christoph Franz Bill Gates Carlos Ghosn David Henry Xavier Huillard Carl Icahn Robert Iger Rakesh Kapoor Edward Lampert Jack Ma Lakshmi Mittal Leslie Moonves Elon Musk Pierre Nanterme Peter Nicholas Michael O'leary Kazuo Okada Hasso Plattner Wolfgang Porsche Sumner Redstone Alexandre Ricard Wilbur Ross Sheryl Sandberg Charles Schwab Masayoshi Son Martin Sorrell Bernard Tapie Tidjane Thiam Patrick Thomas Axel Weber John Williamson Dieter Zetsche Mark Zuckerberg
logo marketscreener.com
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2019 Surperformance. All rights reserved.