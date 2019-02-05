Apple Retail Chief Angela Ahrendts Leaving Company

By Patrick Thomas

Apple Inc. said Tuesday that its retail chief, Angela Ahrendts, is leaving the company in April after more than five years in the role.

Ms. Ahrendts came to Apple in 2013 after serving as chief executive of the British luxury brand Burberry Group PLC. The technology giant said she is leaving "for new personal and professional pursuits." Ms. Ahrendts will be succeeded by the company's vice president of people, Deirdre O'Brien, who has been with Apple for three decades.

The company said Ms. O'Brien will remain head of human resources, and her official title will be senior vice president of Retail and People. She will continue to report to CEO Tim Cook.

Apple operates several online stores and 506 retail stores on five continents.

"The last five years have been the most stimulating, challenging and fulfilling of my career," Ms. Ahrendts said in a statement. "Through the teams' collective efforts, Retail has never been stronger or better positioned to make an even greater contribution for Apple."

--Josh Beckerman contributed to this article.

