Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Business Leaders  >  All news

Business Leaders
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors 
HomeAll newsMost read newsBusiness Leaders Biography

Patrick Thomas

Birthday : 06/16/1947
Place of birth : France
Linked companies : Johnson Matthey PLC - Akzo Nobel NV
Biography : Patrick Webster Thomas is a British businessperson who has been the head of 5 different companies an

Apple Retail Chief Angela Ahrendts Leaving Company

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
02/05/2019 | 06:10pm EST

By Patrick Thomas

Apple Inc. said Tuesday that its retail chief, Angela Ahrendts, is leaving the company in April after more than five years in the role.

Ms. Ahrendts came to Apple in 2013 after serving as chief executive of the British luxury brand Burberry Group PLC. The technology giant said she is leaving "for new personal and professional pursuits." Ms. Ahrendts will be succeeded by the company's vice president of people, Deirdre O'Brien, who has been with Apple for three decades.

The company said Ms. O'Brien will remain head of human resources, and her official title will be senior vice president of Retail and People. She will continue to report to CEO Tim Cook.

Apple operates several online stores and 506 retail stores on five continents.

"The last five years have been the most stimulating, challenging and fulfilling of my career," Ms. Ahrendts said in a statement. "Through the teams' collective efforts, Retail has never been stronger or better positioned to make an even greater contribution for Apple."

--Josh Beckerman contributed to this article.

Write to Patrick Thomas at Patrick.Thomas@wsj.com

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news about Patrick Thomas
 
06:10pPATRICK THOMAS : Apple Retail Chief Angela Ahrendts Leaving Company
DJ
02/04PATRICK THOMAS : Ecolab Ramps Up Savings Target From Reorganization Initiative
DJ
02/04PATRICK THOMAS : Ecolab to Spin Off Oilfield Chemicals Business
DJ
02/01PATRICK THOMAS : DowDuPont Sales Are Flat Ahead of Planned Split-Up -- WSJ
DJ
01/31PATRICK THOMAS : DowDuPont Sales Flat as Lower Demand Dents Growth
DJ
01/29PATRICK THOMAS : Boston Properties Revenue Rises, Beats Expectations
DJ
01/29PATRICK THOMAS : EBay to Pay Its First-Ever Dividend
DJ
01/25PATRICK THOMAS : StarKist Reaches $20.5 Million Settlement with Walmart
DJ
01/24PATRICK THOMAS : Starbucks Revenue Jumps 9%
DJ
01/22PATRICK THOMAS : Walgreens to Pay $269 Million to Settle Claims It Overcharged Federal Health Programs
DJ
01/22PATRICK THOMAS : Capital One Misses 4Q Revenue Expectations, Posts Higher EPS
DJ
01/17PATRICK THOMAS : JPMorgan CEO Dimon's Compensation Tops Pre-Crisis Record
DJ
01/16PATRICK THOMAS : CSX Reports Revenue Rise
DJ
01/14PATRICK THOMAS : FedEx Finalizes Settlement Over New York Cigarette Litigation - Update
DJ
01/14PATRICK THOMAS : FedEx Finalizes Settlement Over New York Cigarette Litigation
DJ
1  2  3  4  5  6  7  8  9  10Next
Advertisement
Most Read News
 
02/01TERRY GOU : Foxconn vows to build Wisconsin plant after talk with Trump
RE
02/04MICHAEL O'LEARY : Ryanair sees fares falling further; O'Leary to stay on
RE
02/01PATRICK THOMAS : DowDuPont Sales Are Flat Ahead of Planned Split-Up -- WSJ
DJ
01/30HOWARD SCHULTZ : Howard Schultz's Presidential Bid Brews Trouble for Starbucks
DJ
01/31PIERRE NANTERME : Accenture's former CEO Nanterme dies
RE
02/01JOHN PAULSON : Activist investor Paulson raises stake in Britain's Premier Foods
RE
01/29TIM COOK : Apple services business grows; CEO Cook says China tensions ease
RE

Popular Business Leaders
 
Frank Appel Mary Barra Jeff Bezos Lloyd Blankfein Richard Branson Warren Buffett Hubert Burda Tim Cook Michael Dell Oleg Deripaska Jamie Dimon Ralph Dommermuth Patrick Drahi Larry Ellison Sergio Ermotti Laurence Fink Christoph Franz Albert Frère Bill Gates Carlos Ghosn David Henry Carl Icahn Robert Iger Edward Lampert Daniel Loeb Jack Ma Leslie Moonves Elon Musk Peter Nicholas Michael O'leary John Paulson Hasso Plattner Wolfgang Porsche Sumner Redstone Alexandre Ricard Xavier Rolet Wilbur Ross Sheryl Sandberg Howard Schultz Charles Schwab Severin Schwan Masayoshi Son George Soros Martin Sorrell Tidjane Thiam Patrick Thomas François Villeroy De Galhau John Williamson Dieter Zetsche Mark Zuckerberg
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2019 Surperformance. All rights reserved.