Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Business Leaders  >  All news

Business Leaders
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors 
HomeAll newsMost read newsBusiness Leaders Biography

Patrick Thomas

Birthday : 06/16/1947
Place of birth : France
Linked companies : Johnson Matthey PLC - Akzo Nobel NV
Biography : Patrick Webster Thomas is a British businessperson who has been the head of 5 different companies an

Arabesque S-Ray Gets $20 Million Co-Investment

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
07/18/2019 | 01:15am EDT

By Patrick Thomas

Three financial institutions and a German federal state are investing a combined $20 million in environmental, social and governance (ESG) data provider Arabesque S-Ray as part of its series A funding round, the company said Thursday.

Allianz SE's venture capital arm Allianz X, Commerz Real AG, DWS Group and Land Hessen's joint investment will be used to expand S-Ray's business by developing new ESG data products and services to meet the growing demand for sustainability information, S-Ray said.

The data provider said the partnership allows it to invest in its artificial-intelligence tool used for evaluating the sustainability of real estate objects.

Arabesque S-Ray is used by institutional investors, corporations and consultancies to assess the sustainability performance of over 7,000 companies globally.

"The demand for ESG data and services is increasing exponentially. Our partnership with three of the leading financial institutions in Germany, together with the state of Hessen - with its focus on sustainability and technology - will enable us to meet this global demand from Frankfurt," Andreas Feiner, chief executive of Arabesque S-Ray said in a statement.

Write to Patrick Thomas at patrick.thomas@wsj.com

Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
ALLIANZ SE -0.25% 217 Delayed Quote.23.90%
DWS GROUP & GMBH CO KGAA -0.35% 31.09 Delayed Quote.33.03%
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news about Patrick Thomas
 
01:15aPATRICK THOMAS : Arabesque S-Ray Gets $20 Million Co-Investment
DJ
07/15PATRICK THOMAS : Prologis to Buy Warehouse Owner Industrial Property Trust -- Update
DJ
07/10PATRICK THOMAS : Altaire Recalls Certain Products from CVS
DJ
07/09PATRICK THOMAS : Small Business Optimism Falls in June
DJ
07/03PATRICK THOMAS : Facebook, Instagram and Twitter Report Service Issues
DJ
07/01PATRICK THOMAS : Investigators Probe Facebook HQ Buildings After Mail Tests Positive for Nerve Agent Sarin
DJ
06/27PATRICK THOMAS : Nike Posts Strong Sales, Plays Down Trade Risks -- Update
DJ
06/27PATRICK THOMAS : OFG Bancorp Shares Rise 13% Following Scotiabank Deal
DJ
06/26PATRICK THOMAS : Scotiabank to Sell Puerto Rico Operations to OFG Bancorp
DJ
06/25PATRICK THOMAS : Kraft Moves Up CEO Start Date, Shifts Executives
DJ
06/19PATRICK THOMAS : Adobe Posts Rise in Revenue -- WSJ
DJ
06/18PATRICK THOMAS : Adobe Reports 25% Revenue Increase in Latest Quarter
DJ
06/17PATRICK THOMAS : ADR Shares End Mostly Lower; Infineon, Airbus Trade Actively
DJ
06/17PATRICK THOMAS : Lockheed Plans to Renovate Arkansas Facility, Add Jobs
DJ
06/14PATRICK THOMAS : Activist Wants Sony to Spin Off Semiconductors -- WSJ
DJ
1  2  3  4  5  6  7  8  9  10Next
Advertisement
Most Read News
 
07/15PATRICK THOMAS : Prologis to Buy Warehouse Owner Industrial Property Trust -- Update
DJ
07/17BRIAN MOYNIHAN : Bank of America trims net interest income guidance
RE
07/16PETER THIEL : Trump Signals Scrutiny of Google's Ties With China After Thiel Comments
DJ
07/15BERNARD ARNAULT : LVMH pairs with Stella McCartney, igniting fashion rivalries
RE
07/17ELON MUSK : Top Company News of the Day
DJ
07/16XAVIER ROLET : CQS looking to grow U.S. presence under new CEO Rolet
RE
07/16LESLIE WEXNER : Wexner Regrets Paths Crossed -- WSJ
DJ

Popular Business Leaders
 
Paul Achleitner William Ackman Bernard Arnault Luciano Benetton Jeff Bezos Thierry Bolloré Richard Branson Philippe Brassac Warren Buffett Hubert Burda Tim Cook Benjamin De Rothschild Elmar Degenhart Herbert Diess Jamie Dimon Patrick Drahi John Edwards John Elkann Pierre Fabre Bill Gates Carlos Ghosn Terry Gou Philip Green Carl Icahn Daniel Loeb Jean-bernard Lévy Jack Ma Ross Mcewan Lakshmi Mittal Dennis Muilenburg Elon Musk Jean-charles Naouri Xavier Niel Alexandre Ricard Wilbur Ross Ann Sarnoff Georg Schaeffler Eric Schmidt Charles Schwab Jean-dominique Senard Ulrich Spiesshofer Friede Springer Bernard Tapie Johannes Teyssen Patrick Thomas François Villeroy De Galhau John Williamson Steve Wynn Dieter Zetsche Mark Zuckerberg
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About