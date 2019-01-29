Log in
Patrick Thomas

Birthday : 06/16/1947
Place of birth : France
Patrick Webster Thomas is a British businessperson who has been the head of 5 different companies an

Boston Properties Revenue Rises, Beats Expectations

01/29/2019 | 07:40pm EST

By Patrick Thomas

Boston Properties Inc.'s (BXP) profit rose for its fourth quarter as its total revenue increased about 8%.

The Boston-based real estate investment trust reported a profit of $148.5 million, or 96 cents a share, compared with $103.8 million, or 67 cents a share, a year ago. Analysts polled by FactSet were expecting earnings of 76 cents a share.

Revenue rose to $705.2 million from $655.2 million a year earlier. Analysts had expected $677 million of revenue in the quarter.

For 2019, the company said it expects earnings between $3.05 and $3.17 a share.

Write to Patrick Thomas at patrick.thomas@wsj.com

