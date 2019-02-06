Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Business Leaders  >  All news

Business Leaders
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors 
HomeAll newsMost read newsBusiness Leaders Biography

Patrick Thomas

Birthday : 06/16/1947
Place of birth : France
Linked companies : Johnson Matthey PLC - Akzo Nobel NV
Biography : Patrick Webster Thomas is a British businessperson who has been the head of 5 different companies an

CBS Corp. Names Bill Owens to Lead '60 Minutes'

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
02/06/2019 | 08:11pm EST

By Patrick Thomas

CBS Corp. (CBS) said Wednesday that Bill Owens will stay on as executive producer of "60 minutes," ending a period of uncertainty for the newsmagazine show.

Mr. Owens took over the "60 Minutes" news program after Jeff Fager was fired for sending a message interpreted as threatening to a CBS reporter who was covering a story about Mr. Fager regarding allegations of misconduct made against him in a New Yorker article, which he denied.

Mr. Owens, a 30-year CBS veteran, had been serving as the leader of the primetime news program in the interim. He joined "60 Minutes" in 2003 and had been executive editor since 2008. He is the show's third executive since it was founded in 1968. Effective immediately, Mr. Owens will report to Susan Zirinsky, the newly appointed president and senior executive producer of CBS News.

"He has led the broadcast to some of its most important and timely journalism these past few months, during one of its most crucial periods," Ms. Zirinsky said in a statement. "We are fortunate to be able to put such a talented veteran in charge of this iconic program."

The network is still searching for a new chief executive after former CBS head Leslie Moonves was forced to resign amid accusations of sexual harassment in September. He was recently denied his severance after a CBS board investigation concluded that he had violated company policies, breached his employment contract and intentionally failed to fully cooperate with the investigation. He is challenging the company's decision and denies the allegations against him.

The investigation also looked into CBS News, which fired former anchor Charlie Rose's last year after allegations of harassment and improper behavior during his career. Mr. Rose said he had behaved "insensitively" at times but also said he didn't believe "that all of these allegations are accurate."

Write to Patrick Thomas at patrick.thomas@wsj.com

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news about Patrick Thomas
 
08:11pPATRICK THOMAS : CBS Corp. Names Bill Owens to Lead '60 Minutes'
DJ
02/05PATRICK THOMAS : Apple Retail Chief Angela Ahrendts Leaving Company
DJ
02/04PATRICK THOMAS : Ecolab Ramps Up Savings Target From Reorganization Initiative
DJ
02/04PATRICK THOMAS : Ecolab to Spin Off Oilfield Chemicals Business
DJ
02/01PATRICK THOMAS : DowDuPont Sales Are Flat Ahead of Planned Split-Up -- WSJ
DJ
01/31PATRICK THOMAS : DowDuPont Sales Flat as Lower Demand Dents Growth
DJ
01/29PATRICK THOMAS : Boston Properties Revenue Rises, Beats Expectations
DJ
01/29PATRICK THOMAS : EBay to Pay Its First-Ever Dividend
DJ
01/25PATRICK THOMAS : StarKist Reaches $20.5 Million Settlement with Walmart
DJ
01/24PATRICK THOMAS : Starbucks Revenue Jumps 9%
DJ
01/22PATRICK THOMAS : Walgreens to Pay $269 Million to Settle Claims It Overcharged Federal Health Programs
DJ
01/22PATRICK THOMAS : Capital One Misses 4Q Revenue Expectations, Posts Higher EPS
DJ
01/17PATRICK THOMAS : JPMorgan CEO Dimon's Compensation Tops Pre-Crisis Record
DJ
01/16PATRICK THOMAS : CSX Reports Revenue Rise
DJ
01/14PATRICK THOMAS : FedEx Finalizes Settlement Over New York Cigarette Litigation - Update
DJ
1  2  3  4  5  6  7  8  9  10Next
Advertisement
Most Read News
 
02/01TERRY GOU : Foxconn vows to build Wisconsin plant after talk with Trump
RE
06:58aMASAYOSHI SON : SoftBank's Son unveils $5.5 billion buyback, laments share price
RE
02/04MICHAEL O'LEARY : Ryanair sees fares falling further; O'Leary to stay on
RE
02/01PATRICK THOMAS : DowDuPont Sales Are Flat Ahead of Planned Split-Up -- WSJ
DJ
01/31PIERRE NANTERME : Accenture's former CEO Nanterme dies
RE
02/01JOHN PAULSON : Activist investor Paulson raises stake in Britain's Premier Foods
RE
01/31JEFF BEZOS : Jeff Bezos' Blue Origin signs launch deal with Canada's Telesat
RE

Popular Business Leaders
 
Frank Appel Mary Barra Jeff Bezos Lloyd Blankfein Martin Bouygues Warren Buffett Hubert Burda Tim Cook Michael Dell Diego Della Valle Oleg Deripaska Jamie Dimon Ralph Dommermuth Larry Ellison Sergio Ermotti Laurence Fink Albert Frère Bill Gates Carlos Ghosn Xavier Huillard Carl Icahn R. Johnson Rakesh Kapoor Edward Lampert Daniel Loeb Jack Ma Leslie Moonves Elon Musk Pierre Nanterme Peter Nicholas Michael O'leary Kazuo Okada Hasso Plattner Wolfgang Porsche Sumner Redstone Alexandre Ricard Stéphane Richard Kasper Rorsted Wilbur Ross Sheryl Sandberg Charles Schwab David Simon George Soros Martin Sorrell Tidjane Thiam Patrick Thomas François Villeroy De Galhau John Williamson Dieter Zetsche Mark Zuckerberg
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2019 Surperformance. All rights reserved.