Patrick Thomas

Birthday : 06/16/1947
Place of birth : France
Patrick Webster Thomas is a British businessperson who has been the head of 5 different companies an

CBS to Donate $20 Million to Anti-Harassment Groups as Part of Moonves Separation

12/14/2018 | 06:21pm CET

By Patrick Thomas

CBS Corp. (CBS) said Friday that it will disburse $20 million in grants to organizations combating sexual harassment in the workplace as part of its separation agreement with former chairman and chief executive Leslie Moonves.

The company said it would provide support to 18 organizations. A portion of the grant will be provided to two organizations, the Collaborative Fund for Women's Safety and Dignity and the New York Women's Foundation, in order to disburse smaller grants to additional groups.

The media giant said organizations receiving the money reflect different approaches to combating sexual harassment, including efforts to change culture and improve gender equity in the workplace, train and educate employees, and provide victims with services and support.

CBS's separation agreement with Mr. Moonves called for the donation to be deducted from any severance benefits that may be due to its former CEO, the company said. CBS is still awaiting the findings of an investigation into the culture at the company and allegations of sexual harassment against Mr. Moonves.

Mr. Moonves was forced out in September over allegations of sexual misconduct. He has denied having had nonconsensual sexual relations, and his lawyer has said Mr. Moonves "cooperated extensively and fully with investigators."

The news also comes a few days after CBS News settled a lawsuit brought by three women who alleged they were harassed by former on-air personality Charlie Rose and that the network was aware of the situation but declined to act. Mr. Rose's attorney Bob Bodian has previously said the claims were without merit.

Write to Patrick Thomas at patrick.thomas@wsj.com

